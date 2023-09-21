'Over 500,000 beneficiary cards made in 4 days of Ayushman Bhav campaign'

More than five lakh Ayushman Bharat beneficiary cards have been made in just four days since the launch of the Ayushman Bhav campaign, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant said on Thursday.

He further said that more than 20 lakh ABHA IDs have been generated while footfall of more than 20 lakh have been registered at the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres and Community Health Centres for availing free treatment and screening services, he said.

The Ayushman Bhav campaign, launched on September 14 by President Droupadi Murmu, is a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services in every village and town in the country.

It is being implemented during the 'Seva Pakhwada' (fortnight of service) which began on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 and will continue till October 2.

The three components of the Ayushman Bhav campaign -- Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) and Community Health Clinics (CHC), and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat -- will substantially expedite the access of healthcare services at grassroots level thereby ensuring building of a healthy nation.

Through the Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0 initiative, the government aims to provide Ayushman cards to remaining eligible beneficiaries enrolled under the PM-JAY scheme, ensuring that more individuals have access to essential health services.

Ayushman Melas at HWCs and CHCs will facilitate the creation of ABHA IDs (Health IDs) and issuance of Ayushman Bharat cards. They will also offer early diagnosis, comprehensive primary health care services, tele-consultation with specialists, and appropriate referrals.

Under the Ayushman Sabhas, gatherings in every village and panchayat will play a pivotal role in distributing Ayushman cards, generating ABHA IDs, and raising awareness about vital health schemes and disease conditions, such as non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis. sickle cell disease, as well as blood donation and organ donation drives.

The Ayushman Bhav campaign is aligned with the vision of creating 'Healthy Villages' and 'Healthy Gram Panchayats,' laying the foundation for achieving universal health coverage in the country.