Regular strength training may help slow brain ageing, says study

Strength training has long been celebrated for increasing muscle mass and boosting metabolism. However, emerging research suggests its benefits go much further. According to a recent study published in GeroScience, regular resistance training may help slow the biological ageing of the brain while supporting long-term cognitive health.

In a world often driven by quick-fix anti-ageing trends, this finding offers a powerful connection between physical strength and mental resilience.

How the study was conducted

The study, titled “Randomized controlled trial of resistance exercise and brain ageing clocks”, published earlier this week, explored how regular resistance training affects the brain’s ageing process as measured by advanced brain imaging techniques. The study involved. The researchers observed more than 2,500 participants, and those who engaged in regular weight training showed signs of slower brain ageing compared with those who did not exercise.

Participants followed a structured weight training programme over a defined time period, after which their brain health was assessed using brain ageing clocks derived from resting state functional MRI scans. These clocks estimate how biologically old a brain appears in relation to a person’s actual age. A brain that appears younger on these measures may be able to adapt better to daily challenges and resist age-related decline.

ALSO READ | Men's brains drain faster with age than women's, new research suggests The research team studied two intensity levels, moderate and heavy resistance training, and both showed benefits compared with being inactive.

What the study found

Resistance training was linked with wider improvements in brain network connectivity, particularly in regions responsible for attention and executive function, which helps keep thinking sharp with age

Participants who performed moderate and heavy strength training showed brains that appeared 1.4 to 2.3 years younger on brain age clocks, which highlights exercise’s protective effect on the ageing mind

The study observed changes across distributed brain systems rather than isolated regions, which suggests that strength training creates a broad neural benefit

The benefits of resistance training were seen even in older adults without diagnosed cognitive problems, so the effects were not limited to those with memory or neurological conditions

ALSO READ | Can sleep and social support make your brain look eight years younger? The findings reinforce the idea that adding resistance training to weekly routines may serve as a preventive strategy for brain health long before cognitive decline begins.

What this means for everyday life

The findings add compelling evidence that strength training can be part of a holistic approach to long-term brain health. Even if you already walk, jog, or cycle, adding weights could deliver distinct advantages. Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, encourages starting simple with -

Bodyweight movements at home

Resistance bands for controlled tension

Light weights to develop coordination

"Squats, step ups, pushing and pulling actions not only build strength but also enhance balance, posture and joint stability," she adds.

She further advises to begin each session with a brief warm-up, focus on control rather than speed, and allow rest days so the body can adapt.