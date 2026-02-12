Thailand halves default sugar in cafes under a nationwide health push

Thailand has introduced a new national standard to define the default sugar level in cafe beverages as half of the previous quantity, in efforts to address rising obesity and diabetes rates.

From Wednesday onwards, drinks ordered with “normal” sweetness at major café chains will automatically contain 50 per cent less sugar than before, unless customers request otherwise, reports The Nation Thailand, an English-language daily online newspaper.

According to the report, the country has changed what “normal” means and brought it closer to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) on everyday sugar consumption. Customers can still request higher sweetness levels, but the healthier option is now the default.

WHO recommends limiting free sugars (added sugars and those in juices, cafe drinks) to under 10 per cent of a child’s total energy intake. For many school-aged children, that works out to roughly 30 gm a day (approximately 6 teaspoons), and for adults, it corresponds to no more than 50 grams of sugar per day (almost 10 teaspoons or 14 sugar cubes).

According to experts, a small shift like this may carry very big public health implications. Dr Ramesh Goyal, endocrinologist at Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad, notes that poor eating habits, high sugar intake, long work hours, erratic routines, and chronic stress are shifting the average age of diabetes diagnosis from the late forties to the early thirties.

“Diabetes can place patients in a high-risk category for heart disease, stroke, and kidney complications. It is important to avoid it,” he warns.

Why Thailand is concerned about sugar intake

Data from Thailand’s health authorities show:

Thais consume about 23 teaspoons of sugar per day, which is far above the WHO’s recommended limit.

Around 45 per cent of people aged 15 and above were classified as obese in 2025.

Approximately 10 per cent of the population lives with diabetes.

Even a single drink can carry a heavy sugar load.

A survey by the Bureau of Nutrition of the Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health in Thailand found that:

A 650 ml iced coffee contains around nine teaspoons of sugar.

A 300 ml bubble milk tea can reach 12 teaspoons.

Why this matters

According to the WHO, reducing free sugar intake is strongly linked to better metabolic and cardiovascular health. The global health authorities say high sugar consumption is associated with weight gain, obesity, and dental caries. Excess sugar, particularly from sugary drinks , contributes to elevated blood glucose levels and insulin resistance, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

A large meta-analysis published in the medical journal BMJ found that higher consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages was significantly associated with weight gain in both children and adults. Reducing sugar intake can therefore support weight control, improve glycaemic stability, lower triglyceride levels, and reduce the long-term risk of heart disease, benefits that accumulate even with gradual, moderate reductions over time.