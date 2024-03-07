Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hindustan Syringes launches Dispojekt to reduce needle stick injuries

Company aims to capture 60-70% of disposable syringes market in India

Syringes and needles maker put trade margin cap of 75% after NPPA nudge

The company is aiming to initially produce 200 million syringes and needles per annum, for which we have invested approximately Rs 70 crore in the first phase

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD), one of the leading manufacturers of disposable and auto-disable syringes, on Thursday announced the launch of Dispojekt, an indigenous single-use safety syringe to reduce instances of needle stick injuries. 

A needle stick injury (NSI) is an accidental skin-penetrating stab wound from a hollow-bore needle containing another person's blood or body fluid.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It can lead to the transmission of blood-borne diseases like Hepatitis B, C, and HIV among healthcare personnel.

“HDM is eyeing a 60-70 per cent market share in the next three years in the disposable syringes segment in India, which is estimated to be over 5 billion units per year and 5 to 6 billion needles,” the company said in a statement. 
 
Sohail Nath, executive director of HMD said the company is aiming to initially produce 200 million syringes and needles per annum, for which we have invested approximately Rs 70 crore in the first phase.

“The capacity will further be increased to 300 million units per annum by investing another Rs 10 to 15 crore in the second phase,” he added. 

Addressing the cost issues, Nath said Dispojekt safety needle syringes have been designed to be affordable for the developing world, including India, and are nearly half the cost of single-use syringes in the US and Europe.

On managing the inventory and distribution of the newly launched syringe, Nath said HMD has a national distribution network of over 9,500 dealers and over 60 contractual stock points in key metropolitan, Tier-I, and Tier-II cities.

“This is assisted by their dedicated sales force, ensuring that supply chain management is uninterrupted as has been the case for its Dispovan syringes with rapid delivery and short term quick delivery and turn around cycle,” he said.

Citing a study from the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health, the company claimed the overall prevalence of NSI in India in 2021 was 20.1 per cent.

NSI’s prevalence among nurses was the highest at 31.3 per cent, followed by technicians at 37.5 per cent, ward boys and other staff at 15 per cent, and sweepers of public and private hospitals at 15.6 per cent.

Also Read

CDSCO gives 6-month extension to medical device manufacturers for imports

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

Imports of medical devices rise 21% till October to Rs 61,262.84 cr

OpenAI in talks with former Apple product designer for AI device: Report

Apple iOS 17.3 brings 'Stolen Device Protection' feature to iPhone: Details

Govt's AI advisory leaves experts discontent and calls for clarity

Govt panel backs higher carbon tax on coal imports to limit polluting fuel

India home to 8,000 women-led tech startups, Delhi-NCR tops list: Tracxn

Women-led direct-to-consumer brands see 54-fold growth in 2023: Simpl

Women-owned MSMEs boost jobs and economy ahead of women's day: Report


“With Dispojekt safety syringes, HMD aims to reduce the prevalence of accidental NSI among health workers, reduction of infection control cost and that of disposal and training, offering a long-term positive financial impact on the healthcare sector,” the company added. 
Topics : Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd Medical devices Pharma industry Medical device industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon