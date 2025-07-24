Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Secondhand smoke: Why there's no safe distance from its toxic effects

Experts warn that even short exposure to secondhand smoke can damage the heart, lungs and blood vessels, with children and pregnant women at higher risk

Secondhand smoke poses significant health risks, and there is no safe level of exposure, regardless of distance from the source. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Do you think you are safe from the harms of cigarettes just because you do not smoke? Doctors say secondhand smoke is equally capable of making you sick.
 
“Secondhand smoke isn’t just an unpleasant smell, it’s an invisible, long-lasting threat that can harm your heart, lungs, and even your children’s health, often without you realising it,” said Dr Prasad Adusumilli, MD, FACS, thoracic surgeon and cellular therapist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
 
He explained why there is truly no ‘safe distance’ when it comes to secondhand smoke, and why this silent risk may already be much closer than you think.
 
 

What is secondhand smoke and why is it harmful?

 
Secondhand smoke is the smoke exhaled by smokers combined with that released from burning tobacco products. Even brief exposure can damage blood vessels, trigger lung inflammation and disturb heart function.
 
According to the National Cancer Institute, a cancer research and training agency under the US Department of Health and Human Services, more than 7,000 chemicals have been identified in secondhand tobacco smoke—and at least 69 of these are known to cause cancer, including arsenic, benzene, beryllium, chromium and formaldehyde.

“Non-smokers regularly exposed to it are at a much higher risk of heart disease, stroke and lung cancer,” said Dr Adusumilli.
 
Dr Adusumilli further explained that children exposed to secondhand smoke are more likely to suffer from asthma, respiratory infections and developmental delays.
 
For pregnant women, exposure can result in low birth weight, premature delivery and long-term health issues for the baby, he said.
 

Is secondhand smoke a risk in open or ventilated areas?

 
Dr Adusumilli emphasised that secondhand smoke lingers in the air and on surfaces long after a cigarette is extinguished. Simply stepping away from a smoker or opening windows is not enough to protect yourself. Toxic particles can stay around in cars, homes and public spaces for hours—even days.
 
“There is no safe level of exposure. Protection must be complete, not partial,” he said.
 

How can people protect themselves from secondhand smoke?

 
Dr Adusumilli strongly urged the need for stricter laws, smoke-free homes and greater public awareness.
 
“The key is eliminating smoke from both public and private spaces. Protecting people from secondhand smoke is not just a lifestyle choice, it’s a life-saving decision,” he said.
 
If you are around smokers, encourage outdoor-only smoking policies and support smoke-free environments in your community to help protect those who cannot protect themselves. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

