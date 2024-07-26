World Hepatitis Day 2024: Everything to know about this infectious disease

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 each year to raise awareness of viral hepatitis and its impact on global health. The primary objective is to support those affected by hepatitis and promote hepatitis prevention, testing, and treatment. Hepatitis viral is still a silent killer that kills many people every year. As we probably are aware, prevention is always better than cure. Hepatitis also has easy precautions, for example, not drinking contaminated food or water, ensuring raw food sources are completely cleaned or cooked prior to eating, avoiding eating food from outside during the rainy season, etc. can be very advantageous. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

World Hepatitis Day: Theme

The guidelines also emphasise providing high-quality services, identifying hepatitis D through established testing protocols, and improving diagnostics with providing high-quality services. "It's time to act" is the theme for World Hepatitis Day 2024.

What is Hepatitis?

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be brought on by a variety of reasons, including alcohol consumption, certain medications, autoimmune disorders, and viral infections. Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E are the most common types of viral hepatitis, each with its own modes of transmission and potential health effects.

Hepatitis, the world’s 2nd most deadly infectious disease

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that about 304 million people worldwide are currently living with hepatitis B or C. It says the testing and treatment continue to remain beyond reach of much of the population. “Viral hepatitis is the second leading infectious cause of death globally, with 1.3 million deaths per year – the same as tuberculosis. Of these, 83% are caused by hepatitis B and 17% by hepatitis C,” claims the WHO report.

World Hepatitis day: History

On July 28 each year, World Hepatitis Day is observed to raise awareness of hepatitis, which includes the infectious diseases hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. This date was selected to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, the Nobel Laureate and the American doctor; who found the hepatitis B infection (HBV) in the 1960s and found a diagnostic test and vaccine for it.

In 2010, this day was moved from May 19 to July 28. In 2008, the first community-driven World Hepatitis Day was organised by the 2007-established World Hepatitis Alliance.

Hepatitis day: Symptoms

Fatigue, bloating, dark urine, clay-coloured stools, pain, inflammation, weight loss, jaundice, loss of weight, weakness, and other conditions that depend on an individual's liver condition, personal health, age, and immunity are common hepatitis symptoms in prolonged conditions.

When there are no symptoms in the early stages of Hepatitis B and C, the condition becomes alarming but progresses to liver failure and, in more severe cases, death.

Hepatitis: Treatment

Hepatitis A: In most cases, there is no need for treatment, and recovery is usually complete without permanent damage to the liver.

Hepatitis B: Antiviral medicines can assist with overseeing chronic hepatitis B, yet there is no cure. There is a vaccine available.

Hepatitis C: The majority of cases can be treated with antiviral medications. Early treatment and regular screenings are essential.

Hepatitis D: There is no specific antiviral treatment for hepatitis D. Managing the infection is crucial.

Hepatitis E: Most cases go away on their own; severe cases may need hospitalisation.