close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

World Health Day 2023: All you need to know about this 75th anniversary

The World Health Organization will mark its 75th anniversary on World Health Day on April 7. The theme for World Health Day 2023 is "Health for All"

Sonika Nitin Nimje Delhi
World Health Day 2023

World Health Day 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On April 7 each year, World Health Day is observed to raise awareness of the significance of global health. The World Health Organization (WHO) was established on this day in 1948. World Health Day means to promote solid living and guarantee that everybody approaches quality medical care services.


World Health Day 2023: History


The first World Health Assembly, the WHO's governing body, made the initial proposal for World Health Day in 1948. The Assembly concluded that April 7th would be commended as World Health Day consistently, to stamp the anniversary of the establishment of the WHO.

Since then, World Health Day has been observed with a distinct theme each year. Mental health, vaccination, and food safety are just a few of the aspects of global health that are the focus of each theme.


World Health Day 2023: Importance


World Health Day is a crucial occasion that aims to make people more aware of how important it is to be healthy and happy. The day features the requirement for people, networks, and governments to make a move to guarantee that everybody approaches quality medical care administrations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the significance of global health as well as the requirement for robust healthcare systems. World Health Day 2021 focused on addressing health disparities to create a more equitable and healthier world. The next year, it was “our health, our planet”.
Additionally, World Health Day is an occasion to acknowledge the efforts of healthcare professionals who have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of these workers, who risked their own health to care for others, is crucial.

Also Read

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

Women's Entrepreneurship Day: 5 women who are breaking the glass ceiling

World Thrift Day 2022: 5 simple ways you can adopt to become a better saver

World Theatre Day 2023: History, Impact, theme, messages to theatre lovers

Union Health Minister to chair two-day global conference on digital health

Air pollution can affect your Covid-19 vaccine efficacy, says study

521 Covid cases in Delhi, highest since Aug, 2022, positivity rate 15.64%

40% jump in cases in a day: Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?

51% women in India have ongoing health issues, reveals GOQii survey

Delhi reports 300 coronavirus cases, positivity rate now nears 14%




World Health Day 2023: Theme


This year on April 7, World Health Day 2023 will celebrate its 75th anniversary. The current year's health day topic is "Health for All."
Topics : health care | Public health care | Private health care

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

100 firms likely to start producing green fireworks soon in West Bengal

Fireworks and a slew of artistic performances brought down curtains to Asian Games 2018 (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

Delivery firm Dunzo secures $75 mn funding, lays off 30% of staff: Report

Dunzo
2 min read

Textbooks not revised to please or offend anyone: NCERT chief Saklani

Prof Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director NCERT
3 min read

UN in touch with India for food supplies to Afghanistan: Official

United Nations
3 min read

Delhi records minimum temperature of 17.2 deg C; light rain expected

Delhi rain
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

C-DOT, Reliance Jio set to power India's global telecom gear ambition

Image
3 min read

Jack Dorsey's wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg's latest report

Image
2 min read
Premium

Credit card payments on foreign travels likely to attract tax at source

Image
3 min read

Violation of norms led to 32,032 disconnections in 2022: Vaishnaw

Image
2 min read

Power Grid Corporation board okays raising Rs 600 crore via bonds

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon