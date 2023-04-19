close

World Liver Day 2023: Significance, theme, managing fatty diseases and more

World Liver Day is observed every year on April 19, liver diseases are the tenth most common cause of death in India

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
liver

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
World Liver Day is observed across the world every year on April 19. The day aims to spread awareness about the importance of liver health and related diseases.
The liver is one of the most complex parts of our body and plays a significant role in regulating immunity, digestion, and metabolism. It is practically not possible to live with a sick liver.

According to the World Health Organization, liver diseases are the tenth most common cause of death in India. Consequently, World Liver Day is observed to promote healthy living and spread awareness regarding liver diseases.

Significance of World Liver Day 2023

The day aims to draw attention towards the importance of liver health. A sick liver can cause serious fatal diseases such as hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.

People can learn a lot about liver functionalities and the causes of liver diseases. Liver disease can be caused by a variety of factors such as alcohol consumption, obesity, viral hepatitis, and the use of certain drugs.

The importance of observing could be seen as most people are unaware of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which can be avoided with basic lifestyle changes.

How to manage fatty diseases?

It is very significant to manage fatty diseases, as it could be done with basic lifestyle changes, improving the intake of food and regular exercise.

When one struggles with fatty liver diseases, it is advisable to have a healthy balanced diet, which is more focused on the intake of proteins and less fat and carbohydrates.

Regular aerobic exercise for 25 to 30 minutes four times a week is enough to improve general health.

World Liver Day 2023: Theme

The theme for world liver day 2023 is "Be Vigilant, Do Regular Liver Check-Ups, Fatty Liver Can Affect Anyone."

World Liver Day 2023: Tips to keep liver healthy

  • Maintain a healthy weight
  • Exercise regularly
  • Eat a balanced diet
  • Get medical care in case of exposure to blood
  • Avoid the use of illicit drugs
  • Use alcohol responsibly
  • Avoid sharing personal hygiene items
  • Avoid contaminated needles
  • Avoid toxins

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

