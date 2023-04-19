World Liver Day 2023: Significance, theme, managing fatty diseases and more

World Liver Day is observed across the world every year on April 19. The day aims to spread awareness about the importance of liver health and related diseases.
The liver is one of the most complex parts of our body and plays a significant role in regulating immunity, digestion, and metabolism. It is practically not possible to live with a sick liver.
According to the World Health Organization, liver diseases are the tenth most common cause of death in India. Consequently, World Liver Day is observed to promote healthy living and spread awareness regarding liver diseases.
Significance of World Liver Day 2023
The day aims to draw attention towards the importance of liver health. A sick liver can cause serious fatal diseases such as hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.
People can learn a lot about liver functionalities and the causes of liver diseases. Liver disease can be caused by a variety of factors such as alcohol consumption, obesity, viral hepatitis, and the use of certain drugs.
The importance of observing could be seen as most people are unaware of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which can be avoided with basic lifestyle changes.
Also Read
World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025
Vaccine against cervical cancer to be included by mid-2023: NTAGI chief
Infectious diseases a near-term concern in quake-hit Turkey, Syria: ECDC
Researchers take closer look at DNA repair scheme for cancer therapy
More people adopting preventive healthcare post-Covid, say experts
Study reveals how exercise improves brain health with chemical signals
Maharashtra records 505 Covid-19 cases, 131 in Mumbai; no death reported
India received 1.4 million medical tourists in last one year, says minister
Self-testing could hide real Covid numbers; kit sales up 15% in Apr: Report
436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India, INSACOG reports
How to manage fatty diseases?
It is very significant to manage fatty diseases, as it could be done with basic lifestyle changes, improving the intake of food and regular exercise.
When one struggles with fatty liver diseases, it is advisable to have a healthy balanced diet, which is more focused on the intake of proteins and less fat and carbohydrates.
When one struggles with fatty liver diseases, it is advisable to have a healthy balanced diet, which is more focused on the intake of proteins and less fat and carbohydrates.
Regular aerobic exercise for 25 to 30 minutes four times a week is enough to improve general health.
World Liver Day 2023: Theme
The theme for world liver day 2023 is "Be Vigilant, Do Regular Liver Check-Ups, Fatty Liver Can Affect Anyone."
World Liver Day 2023: Tips to keep liver healthy
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Exercise regularly
- Eat a balanced diet
- Get medical care in case of exposure to blood
- Avoid the use of illicit drugs
- Use alcohol responsibly
- Avoid sharing personal hygiene items
- Avoid contaminated needles
- Avoid toxins