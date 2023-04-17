close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India received 1.4 million medical tourists in last one year, says minister

Bhushan also urged G20 members to integrate health initiatives across multilateral forums like G7 and the World Bank, thereby, creating an agile global health architecture

BS Web Team New Delhi
Shripad Naik

Photo: Twitter @PIB_Panaji

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of State for Tourism, Shripad Naik, said on Monday that an estimated 1.4 million tourists visited the nation in the last year.
According to a LiveMint report, Naik was addressing the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting in Goa when he called for a global health strategy, as India positions itself as a global health destination.

The keynote address was delivered by the Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, who stressed India's contributions to global health preparedness. Under the theme, "One Earth, One Family, One Future," she stressed the importance of collaborating in different areas such as surveillance, emergency coordination, and community protection. 
Pawar also said that there is a need for consensus on future health emergency management and a global medical countermeasure coordination platform.

Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan stressed the need to invest in health systems comparatively more than done in the past. Bhushan also emphasised continuing with the containment and Control of the Covid pandemic by ensuring vaccine availability.
Bhushan also welcomed the Pandemic Fund's first call for proposals focusing on surveillance, lab systems, and public health workforce strengthening. 

Also Read

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts

3 out of 4 Indians say they didn't take a Covid-19 test despite symptoms

People rush back to vaccination centres as Covid-19 scare resurfaces

Self-testing could hide real Covid numbers; kit sales up 15% in Apr: Report

436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India, INSACOG reports

World Haemophilia Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Full Details

Noida Covid update: New guidelines issued amid spike in active Covid cases

More than 9,000 Covid-19 cases recorded on Monday, active tally at 60,313


Bhushan also urged G20 members to integrate health initiatives across multilateral forums like the G7 and the World Bank, thereby, creating an agile global health architecture.
Troika members from Indonesia and Brazil lauded India's health priorities, while also highlighting the need for reinforcing global health architecture and universal health coverage. 

According to a report in The Statesman, over 180 delegates from G20 member nations, 10 invited states, and 22 international organisations are participating in the event. 


Topics : Coronavirus | medical tourism | India | G20 | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nayara Energy to expand business 50% by 2030, says Chief Alois Virag

Nayara Energy Chief Alois Virag with Union Minister Piyush Goyal)
3 min read

China's arms exports declined by 23% in 10 yrs, signaling stockpiling

China, China economy
5 min read

Will not beg in front of Centre for clearance of dues to Bengal: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

One should stand like rock in difficult circumstances: Vasundhra Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje
2 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Reforming rating agencies, monsoon variables, and more

Illustration
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

C-DOT, Reliance Jio set to power India's global telecom gear ambition

Image
3 min read

Jack Dorsey's wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg's latest report

Image
2 min read
Premium

Credit card payments on foreign travels likely to attract tax at source

Image
3 min read

Violation of norms led to 32,032 disconnections in 2022: Vaishnaw

Image
2 min read

Power Grid Corporation board okays raising Rs 600 crore via bonds

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon