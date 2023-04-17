Self-testing could hide real Covid numbers; kit sales up 15% in Apr: Report



According to an Economic Times report, the significant increase in the demand for self-testing kits can lead to the masking of real numbers and the magnitude of the infection, said, officials. On Monday, India recorded 9,111 new coronavirus infections, and the active tally breached the 60,000-mark. Amid the ongoing surge in the number of daily Covid cases, the demand for self-testing kits has also gone up significantly.



According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) protocol, individuals who test positive for Covid after checking from self-testing kits can be considered as true positives and will not have to get tested again. Hasmukh Rawal, promoter and managing director of Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions, told ET, that there has been a 15 per cent increase in the sales of self-testing kits in April itself. While the makers of the self-testing kits are extremely happy with the surge, health officials have flagged concerns about underreporting the number of cases, as those who find themselves Covid-positive may not upload their results with the appropriate authorities.



Earlier in April, the Union health ministry directed the states to identify emergency hotspots and simultaneously ramp up testing for Covid after India recorded its highest daily case count since September 2022. These self-testing kits can often give false results, and people have been recommended to go for an RT-PCR test if they witness any symptoms, according to the report. "The sensitivity of most of these kits is about 50-70 per cent. So, if a person has symptoms but gets negative results on the RAT kit, they should go for an RT-PCR to be fully sure," another official told ET.

Also Read AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW Covid-19: Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine gets govt nod as booster shot 3 out of 4 Indians say they didn't take a Covid-19 test despite symptoms Bharat Biotech gets nasal vaccine nod for use as mix-match booster 436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India, INSACOG reports World Haemophilia Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Full Details Noida Covid update: New guidelines issued amid spike in active Covid cases More than 9,000 Covid-19 cases recorded on Monday, active tally at 60,313 Centre asks states to speed up lumpy vaccination ahead of Monsoon



While precautionary doses and vaccinations are constantly being encouraged by health experts, several experts have also added that having a vaccine jab cannot guarantee 100 per cent protection against the virus. Commenting on the recent surge, Dr. Randeep Guleria, former AIIMS-Delhi Director, said the current situation is not one of panic since the admissions to hospitals haven't increased.