Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Bahrain's Golden Visa now accessible with Rs 3 crore property spend

Bahrain's Golden Visa now accessible with Rs 3 crore property spend

Bahrain has reduced its Golden Residency Visa property requirement to BHD 130,000, widening access for investors, professionals and retirees seeking a long-term base with work rights

Bahrain

Bahrain. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bahrain has lowered the minimum property investment required for its Golden Residency Visa to BHD 130,000 (Rs 3 crore), down from BHD 200,000. The reduced threshold is meant to draw more foreign investors by making the route less expensive. The visa, first introduced in 2022, provides a 10-year renewable residence permit with work rights and family reunification.
 
In a press release on November 26, the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) said the updated criteria are part of a broader plan to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a long-term base for investors and businesses. Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for NPRA, said the revision reflects the government’s approach to creating steady conditions for those looking to stay for longer periods. “Lowering the threshold will boost the programme’s competitiveness while preserving its standards and exclusivity,” he said.
 
 
What are the eligibility routes for Bahrain’s Golden Residency Visa?
 
The Golden Residency Visa is available to several groups:
 
• Property investors meeting the revised BHD 130,000 requirement

Also Read

An Indian Navy Project–75, Kalvari-Class submarine deployed at sea. Six are currently operational, with three follow-on vessels slated for production

India seals $2 bn Russian nuclear submarine deal ahead of Putin's visit

Supreme Court, SC

SC directs states to deploy more staff to support BLOs on SIR duty

Luana Lopes Lara

Who is Luana Lopes Lara? Meet the 29-year-old self-made woman billionaire

US visa interview

H-1B visas go to average college grads, not skilled workers: Ex-US official

Supreme Court, SC

Taking photos of woman not engaged in 'private act' won't be voyeurism: SC

• Professionals earning at least BHD 2,000 (Rs 477,000) per month with five years of service in Bahrain
• Retirees with pensions above BHD 2,000
• Non-resident retirees with pensions over BHD 4,000 (Rs 954,000)
• Entrepreneurs
• Highly skilled professionals
• Contributors to the national economy or society
 
What benefits does the Golden Visa offer?
 
Golden Visa holders receive lifetime residency, the right to work, multiple-entry access, full business ownership and the ability to sponsor close family members.
 
How does the application process work?
 
Applicants are required to upload a valid passport, six months of bank statements, health insurance and proof of residence through the NPRA portal. The fees include BHD 5 for the application and BHD 300 for visa issuance.

More From This Section

H1B visa

H-1B applicants: Your LinkedIn profile is now evidence under Trump checks

H-1B Visa

New H-1B rules unlikely to impact large Indian IT firms, says Nasscom head

EAM S Jaishankar

West will be 'net losers' if skilled immigration restricted: Jaishankar

Donald Trump, Trump

US plans travel ban to 30 countries as Trump admin targets migration

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

PAUSE Act: Freeze all immigration, put Americans first, says US lawmaker

Topics : Bahrain Golden visa BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon