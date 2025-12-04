India seals $2 bn Russian nuclear submarine deal ahead of Putin's visit

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
India is preparing to finalise a major defence agreement with Russia, under which it will lease a nuclear-powered attack submarine for about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported. The deal comes after nearly 10 years of negotiations and ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to New Delhi on Thursday.
Putin is scheduled to land in the capital around 6:35 pm and will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This will be his first official trip to India since the Ukraine conflict began in February 2022.
Deal revived after long delay
Talks between the two countries had slowed over pricing issues. Bloomberg quoted sources as saying that Indian officials visited a Russian shipyard in November, helping both sides reach a final understanding. India expects the submarine to arrive within two years, though the timeline could stretch because of the complexity of the project.
Ahead of the visit, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi hinted that the commissioning of the attack submarine would take place soon. The new vessel will be larger than the two nuclear-powered submarines currently in India’s fleet.
Putin's visit also comes at a time when India is negotiating a trade deal with the US to reduce steep 50 per cent tariff rates imposed by President Donald Trump. The duties were part of Washington’s effort to push India to curb purchases of Russian oil to increase pressure on Moscow over the Ukraine war.
Terms of lease: For training, not combat
The upcoming lease agreement specifies that the Russian submarine cannot be used in war. Its primary role will be to train Indian crews and support India’s efforts to master nuclear-submarine operations as it builds similar platforms domestically.
The submarine will be leased for 10 years, similar to the previous Russian vessel that India returned in 2021. Maintenance will also be part of the contract.
As the Indian Ocean region gains strategic importance, interest in nuclear-powered submarines has grown globally. Australia is working with the US and the UK to build such vessels through the AUKUS partnership.
Only a few nations, including the US, the UK, France, China and Russia, possess this technology.
India’s growing undersea capabilities
India has developed nuclear-capable submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), giving it a nuclear triad, the ability to deploy atomic weapons from land, air and sea, according to a Nuclear Threat Initiative report.
Nuclear-powered submarines offer major advantages over diesel-electric ones. They stay submerged longer, travel farther, remain quieter and are harder to track. India currently operates 17 diesel submarines and has also been building its own nuclear-powered vessels for strategic deterrence, Bloomberg reported.