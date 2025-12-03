Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US plans travel ban to 30 countries as Trump admin targets migration

US plans travel ban to 30 countries as Trump admin targets migration

The Trump administration is preparing a broader travel-ban list after the recent Washington shooting, adding to months of rapid shifts in US immigration rules and visa restrictions

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington.(Photo:PTI)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Trump administration is preparing to widen its travel ban to cover about 30 countries, a move positioned as a tougher response to migration after last week’s shooting of two National Guard members in Washington.
 
A list of the additional countries is expected shortly, according to a US Department of Homeland Security official cited by Bloomberg. The administration already blocks travellers from 12 countries and has partial restrictions on seven others.
 
What has triggered the latest push?
  The shift follows the attack in Washington that killed one Guard member and left another in critical condition. Authorities have identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who had worked with US forces and the CIA in Afghanistan before entering the United States in 2021.
 
 
Trump and his allies have pointed to the case, accusing the previous administration of allowing Lakanwal into the country. In the aftermath of the shooting, Trump outlined a series of steps he wants to take, including halting admissions from certain developing nations, cancelling citizenship for some naturalised migrants and withdrawing federal benefits from non-citizens.

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Putin, Modi

Dinner with PM Modi to state banquet: Putin's agenda during India visit

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia clears key military pact ahead of Putin's India visit: What it means

Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro

Why Trump is hinting at strikes inside Venezuela: All you need to know

US visa, US immigration, green card

US green card, asylum cases paused for 19 nations under new Trump order

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI December MPC meet begins: Repo rate, growth outlook, and more

 
Which countries are already banned?
  The current full bans apply to travellers from:
• Afghanistan
• Chad
• Republic of Congo
• Equatorial Guinea
• Eritrea
• Haiti
• Iran
• Libya
• Myanmar
• Somalia
• Sudan
• Yemen
 
Partial bans cover:
• Burundi
• Cuba
• Laos
• Sierra Leone
• Togo
• Turkmenistan
• Venezuela
 
What has the administration said publicly?
 
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Monday that she had urged the president to widen the restrictions. “I just met with the President. I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies,” she said in a post on X.
 
How does this fit into broader immigration changes?
 
Trump’s first-term ban went through several versions and a long legal fight before the US Supreme Court ruled it was “squarely within the scope of Presidential authority.” He reinstated the policy earlier this year.
 
US Citizenship and Immigration Services has since issued guidance asking officers to treat a country’s inclusion on the president’s travel ban as one of the “significant negative factors” in immigration assessments. The State Department has also paused all visa issuances for Afghan nationals applying with an Afghan passport, including those waiting for Special Immigrant Visas.
 
The White House has been reshaping immigration policy for months. Measures announced before the National Guard shooting include cutting the refugee cap, withdrawing temporary protected status for nationals of several countries, introducing a $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas used by high-skilled workers, and cancelling thousands of visas.
 
The plans for an expanded travel ban were first reported by CBS News.

More From This Section

Punjab Rajya Sabha MP and Lovely Professional University founder-chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal

Canada's student permit cancellations a broken promise for Indian families

US visa, H4, H1B

US visa wait times: Indians benefit as Delhi and Chennai speeds rise

H1B visa

H-1B visa approvals: Amazon, Meta, Microsoft lead, Indian IT faces 70% fall

qatar, doha

Qatar Hayya visa: 9 mn Indians in the Gulf get 2-month, multiple-entry stay

American Airlines

Flying in America now costlier! Flyers without REAL ID must pay $45

Topics : US immigration US travel ban BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon