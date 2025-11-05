Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Canada plans visa cancellations for Indians: What applicants can do now

Canada plans visa cancellations for Indians: What applicants can do now

Canada is considering new legislation granting its immigration department power to cancel groups of temporary visas from specific countries, raising concern among Indian and Bangladeshi applicants

Canada flag, Canada

Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada is preparing to grant its immigration authorities sweeping new powers to cancel groups of temporary visas across entire countries or applicant classes, a change that could have major consequences for applicants from India and Bangladesh.
 
What’s being proposed
 
According to internal documents cited by CBC News, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) outlined how these “mass cancellation” powers could apply not only during national emergencies such as wars or pandemics but also for “country-specific visa holders.” India and Bangladesh were specifically mentioned as examples.
 
The proposal forms part of legislation currently before Parliament, tied to the government’s wider border-security reform package. If passed, it would let Ottawa revoke or refuse entire categories of visas whenever considered necessary, moving away from the existing case-by-case approach.
 
 
Why are India and Bangladesh mentioned?

Also Read

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada's new immigration plan: 380,000 PRs each year, fewer temporary visas

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada may cancel visas for Indians, Bangladeshis, join forces with US

Canada, Canada visa, canada immigration

Canada rejects 74% of Indian student visas amid tough fraud crackdown

merger, demerger, hands

Canada, Philippines to sign pact to boost drills, deter China's aggression

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada PM Carney apologises to Donald Trump for Ronald Reagan tariff ad

 
Government data referenced in the documents suggest growing migration activity from India. Asylum claims by Indian nationals reportedly jumped from fewer than 500 per month in mid-2023 to about 2,000 per month by mid-2024. Processing times for temporary resident visa applications from India also increased, from around 30 days to 54 days within a year.
 
Officials believe these trends raise concerns about fraud and the integrity of the visa system, prompting consideration of broader cancellation mechanisms.
 
How could this affect applicants?
 
According to Canada-based immigration lawyer Ravi Jain, the proposal could reshape how temporary applications are assessed. “Instead of one-off refusals, entire groups or cohorts might be subject to cancellation rules,” said Jain.
 
He added that applications from certain regions may face tighter scrutiny or be affected by broader policy tools if their jurisdictions are deemed high risk. “While the government insists the powers are not targeting specific nationalities, the documents suggest otherwise,” he noted in a recent blog post.
 
What should applicants do now?
 
Jain advised applicants and stakeholders to proceed with caution and stay alert to legislative updates.
 
• Ensure documents are complete and accurate, as even small inconsistencies could trigger closer checks.
• Follow news on the bill’s progress through Parliament, since the timing and extent of implementation remain uncertain.
• Consider alternative pathways or early filing if applying from higher-risk regions.
• Seek legal guidance promptly if any unusual communication or cancellation notice is received.
 
The proposal, if passed, would mark one of the most extensive visa control measures in recent Canadian immigration history, one that applicants and advisors are watching closely.

More From This Section

IT SECTOR

US HIRE Act a bigger threat to Indian workers than H-1B fee: Decoded

UAE golden visa

UAE launches 30-minute Return Document for Golden Visa holders abroad

Indian traveller

Sri Lanka puts mandatory ETA rule on hold: How Indians can still apply

US visa

Indians, H-1Bs 'stole' American Dream from young Americans: Trump admin

us border immigrant asylum indians

How this Indian couple and 16 firms smuggled migrants into US illegally

Topics : Canada Canada Immigration BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon