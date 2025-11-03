Monday, November 03, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / UAE launches 30-minute Return Document for Golden Visa holders abroad

UAE launches 30-minute Return Document for Golden Visa holders abroad

UAE has introduced a free digital Return Document for Golden Visa holders who lose their passports abroad, allowing re-entry into the country within 30 minutes through its website or app

UAE golden visa

Launched in 2019, the Golden Visa programme originally catered to high-net-worth individuals. Photo: AI-generated (Shutterstock)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the United Arab Emirates last week rolled out a new digital service for Golden Visa holders who lose their passports while travelling abroad, a free electronic Return Document that allows swift re-entry into the UAE within 30 minutes of approval.
 
A quick lifeline for stranded residents
 
According to the ministry's official portal, the permit can be obtained through MoFA’s website or mobile app using a UAE Pass digital ID. Applicants must upload a lost-passport report, details of their Golden Visa, and a recent passport-style photograph. The document is valid for a single entry into the UAE and expires seven days after issue.
 
 
“The service provides Golden Visa holders and their families an immediate way to return to the UAE in case of lost or damaged travel documents,” said an MoFA official, as quoted by Gulf News. The ministry added that the service also extends to dependents such as spouses and children listed under the visa holder’s residency permit.
 
What new support measures has MoFA introduced?

Also Read

UAE golden visa

UAE launches new 10-yr Golden Visa for foreign Waqf donors, philanthropists

UAE golden visa

UAE Golden Visa holders to now get 24/7 help abroad in emergencies

Portugal

Golden visas are vanishing in Europe while Trump pushes $1 mn card: Decoded

Portugal

Not real estate, but Rs 2.5 cr donation can get you Portuguese golden visa

New Zealand

New Zealand golden visa: Foreigners can now buy homes worth Rs 25 crore

 
The Return Document is part of an expanded consular support package developed with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), and showcased at the GITEX Global 2025 technology summit. The new framework includes:
 
• 24/7 dedicated hotline for Golden Visa holders: +971 2 493 1133
• Emergency and crisis assistance, including evacuation and repatriation coordination
• Repatriation and burial support in case of death abroad, with immediate coordination between UAE missions and local authorities
 
How does it strengthen the Golden Visa system?
 
The Golden Visa, introduced in 2019, grants long-term residency for five or ten years to investors, entrepreneurs, professionals, and exceptional students. Holders enjoy benefits such as:
 
• Independence from a local sponsor
• Freedom to change jobs or start businesses without employer restrictions
• Ability to sponsor family members of any age
• Permission to stay abroad for extended periods without losing residency
 
What should residents remember when travelling?
 
For Golden Visa holders travelling overseas, the new digital service offers reassurance in emergencies. MoFA advises residents to:
 
• Keep both digital and printed copies of passport and visa credentials
• Apply through the MoFA portal or app immediately if a passport is lost or stolen
• Contact the emergency hotline during crises such as natural disasters or political unrest
 
The ministry clarified that the Return Document is strictly for re-entry into the UAE and not valid for onward travel to other countries. By easing travel-related stress for long-term residents, the new mechanism adds a practical layer of security for the UAE’s growing community of Golden Visa holders.

More From This Section

Indian traveller

Sri Lanka puts mandatory ETA rule on hold: How Indians can still apply

US visa

Indians, H-1Bs 'stole' American Dream from young Americans: Trump admin

us border immigrant asylum indians

How this Indian couple and 16 firms smuggled migrants into US illegally

Donald Trump

Trump defends harsh immigration raids, hints at using US military

US visa, H4, H1B

US denies business visa to Indian techie earning Rs 1 cr after 3 questions

Topics : Golden visa UAE visa immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon