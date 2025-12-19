Friday, December 19, 2025 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Denmark immigration rules change in 2026: Higher fees, tighter work permits

Denmark immigration rules change in 2026: Higher fees, tighter work permits

Denmark immigration Rule in 2026: Salary thresholds rise, medical permits freeze, and application costs go up from January 2026

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Denmark is preparing to introduce a set of changes to its immigration, work permit and citizenship framework from 2026, a move that could affect Indian professionals, students, posted workers and residents planning to live or work in the Nordic country.
 
These changes, drawn from official sources including the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, the Danish Parliament (Folketinget), and the Danish Working Environment Authority (Arbejdstilsynet), come as Denmark concludes its presidency of the Council of the European Union on December 31, 2025.
 
According to Danish authorities, the reforms are aimed at balancing labour market needs with stricter compliance, improved worker safety and stronger integration standards.
 
 

Higher salary requirements for work permits

 
According to SIRI, Denmark will revise minimum salary thresholds for key work permit schemes from January 1, 2026, based on updated wage and inflation data. Under the Pay Limit Scheme, foreign workers will need to earn at least DKK (Danish Krone) 514,000 annually, while the Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme threshold will be DKK 415,000.
 
According to SIRI, the revised limits will apply to all new applications submitted from 2026. Existing permit holders can still apply for extensions if their employment terms remain unchanged, even if salaries fall slightly below the new benchmarks. 

Temporary halt on permits for doctors and nurses

According to SIRI, Denmark has imposed a temporary freeze on residence permits for foreign doctors and nurses seeking Danish professional authorisation. The restriction will remain in place until December 31, 2026, due to processing backlogs.
 
According to the agency, medical professionals who already hold Danish authorisation or qualify under alternative skilled migration routes are not affected.
 

Permit-free work for event and conference staff

According to SIRI, Denmark has introduced a new exemption allowing certain foreign workers to take up short-term employment without a work permit at international conferences, trade fairs and corporate events.
 
Eligible workers employed by overseas organisers can work for up to 10 days per event, provided the event is closed to the general public, according to SIRI. 
 

Application fees to rise from January 2026

According to SIRI, application fees for residence and work permits will increase from January 1, 2026, in line with inflation and administrative costs. The revised fee structure is as follows:
 
Work-related application for residence and/or work permit (main applicant)
 
2025: DKK 6,055
 
2026: DKK 6,330
 
Application for accompanying family members (per family member) 
2025: DKK 2,380
 
2026: DKK 2,385
 
Application for Fast-Track certification of a Danish company (initial or extension)
 
2025: DKK 6,055
 
2026: DKK 6,330
 
According to SIRI, these fees are non-refundable and apply to both new and extension applications.
 

Continued restrictions for non-EU students and posted workers

According to SIRI, non-EU students enrolled in non-state-approved institutions will continue to face limits on work rights, post-study job search permits and family reunification.
 
According to Arbejdstilsynet, foreign companies posting workers to Denmark will face stricter documentation rules, more inspections and higher penalties for non-compliance.
 

Citizenship process under review

According to the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, Denmark is reviewing its citizenship process, including possible checks on applicants’ public expressions and beliefs. According to the Danish Parliament, only one naturalisation round will be held in 2026, which may delay approvals for some applicants.
 
According to Danish authorities, the changes signal a more selective and compliance-driven immigration system, making early planning essential for Indian professionals and businesses. 

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

