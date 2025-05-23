Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Donald Trump administration lowers tax on outbound remittances to 3.5%

Donald Trump administration lowers tax on outbound remittances to 3.5%

The change was introduced through an amendment to the 'One Big Beautiful Bill', which was passed by the US House of Representatives on Thursday

remittance

India is the largest recipient of remittances from the US. It received $32.9 billion in 2023-24, with a 27.7 per cent share in the country's inward remittances, according to the Reserve Bank of India data.

Monika YadavAsit Ranjan Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Donald Trump administration has lowered the proposed remittance tax rate it plans to impose on funds sent abroad by non-US citizens, including to India, from 5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.  The change was introduced through an amendment to the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’, which was passed by the US House of Representatives on Thursday.   Non-US citizens include H-1B, L-1, and F-1 visa holders, as well as green card holders. US citizens and nationals are exempt from this tax.  The Bill will now head to the Republican-majority Senate for final approval before it can be enacted into law.  The original version of the Bill — spanning major reforms in income tax, health care, corporate taxation, and federal debt — included a 5 per cent excise duty on outward remittances, to be paid by the sender.    
  It drew concern from immigrant communities and experts, especially given the volume of remittances flowing from the US to countries like India and Mexico.  A government official speaking on condition of anonymity said the Bill if enacted, will have an impact on remittances into the country.   “The government has not made an assessment yet. No discussion has happened whether its removal can be a demand under the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement,” the official said.     India is the largest recipient of remittances from the US. It received $32.9 billion in 2023-24, with a 27.7 per cent share in the country's inward remittances, according to the Reserve Bank of India data.   Overall, such remittances have more than doubled from $55.6 billion in 2010-11 to $118.7 billion in 2023-24.  “In the short term, we expect remittances to India to spike before the effective date of January 1, 2026. We may also see a shift of some remittances from formal to informal channels,” said Lloyd Pinto, Partner - US Tax at Grant Thornton Bharat. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

US bans Harvard from enrolling foreign students: What it means for Indians

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada visa denied? Indians now have 75 days to seek court review

Keir Starmer, London, Westminster

Record 58,000 Indians left UK in 2024 due to tougher immigration rules

Harvard University

What Harvard University ban means for Indian, other 7,000 students: FAQs

foreign visa

Canada cuts Indian student visas by 31% as new immigration rules hit

Topics : H-1B visa holders H-1B Visa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon