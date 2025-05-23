Friday, May 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Record 58,000 Indians left UK in 2024 due to tougher immigration rules

Record 58,000 Indians left UK in 2024 due to tougher immigration rules

At the same time, only 156,000 Indians moved to the UK during the year for work, study and other reasons, marking a sharp drop from the 277,000 recorded in 2023

Keir Starmer, London, Westminster

Britains Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts a VE Day 80th Anniversary street party on Downing Street, central London, May 5, 2025. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of Indians leaving the United Kingdom hit a new high last year, with 58,000 departures recorded in 2024, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Indian students and workers made up the largest share of non-EU nationals emigrating from the country.
 
At the same time, only 156,000 Indians moved to the UK during the year for work, study and other reasons, marking a sharp drop from the 277,000 recorded in 2023.
 
Indian students and workers lead UK emigration
 
According to the ONS, of the 58,000 Indians who left the UK in 2024:
 
 
< 37,000 originally came for study

Also Read

Keir Starmer

UK plans investor visa for wealthy foreigners to invest & settle in Britain

Keir Starmer

India-UK trade deal may cushion blow of UK visa curbs on students: Experts

Keir Starmer

UK's new visa rules to hit Indian students, workers hardest if implemented

Yvette Cooper

UK to tighten immigration rules, end automatic settlement after 5 years

Keir Starmer

UK to end low-skilled visas, tighten settlement and citizenship rules

< 18,000 came for work
< 3,000 had other reasons for migration
 
“Among people emigrating, Indian was the most common nationality,” reads the ONS analysis. It added that most of the emigration was among students, particularly Indians and Chinese nationals who had come to the UK on study-related visas.
 
“Study-related emigration was the most common reason for the five most frequent non-EU nationalities to emigrate in year-ending December 2024,” the report noted.
 
Chinese nationals followed closely behind Indians, with 45,000 departures. Nigerians (16,000), Pakistanis (12,000) and Americans (8,000) also featured among the top nationalities leaving the UK.
 
Mary Gregory, director of population statistics at the ONS, said, “There has also been an increase in emigration over the 12 months to December 2024, especially people leaving who originally came on study visas once pandemic travel restrictions to the UK were eased.”
 
Net migration to UK nearly halved
 
The UK’s net migration fell by nearly 50 per cent in 2024. Long-term immigration dropped to 948,000 from 1.33 million the previous year, while emigration rose to 517,000 from 466,000.
 
The result was a net migration figure of 431,000, down sharply from the year before. According to the ONS, this is the largest fall in net migration recorded in a single calendar year since the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
“This drop is because of the visa rule changes that I put in place,” said former home secretary James Cleverly, who served in the Conservative government under Rishi Sunak.
 
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also commented on the figures on social media: “Today’s stats show we have nearly halved net migration in the last year. We're taking back control.”
 
New White Paper proposes sweeping visa restrictions
 
On May 12, 2025, the Labour government released an Immigration White Paper proposing sweeping changes across work, study and settlement categories. The key proposals include:
 
< Doubling the settlement period from five to ten years
< Extending English language requirements to more applicants, including dependants
< Reducing the Graduate Route visa post-study duration from two years to 18 months
< Raising salary thresholds for skilled worker visas
< Scrapping the Health and Care Worker visa for new applicants
 
The impact on Indian nationals could be considerable. In 2023, around 1,40,000 health and care worker visas were issued, of which Indians received approximately 39,000.
 
UK home secretary Yvette Cooper said, “These figures show a big increase in returns of failed asylum seekers and foreign national offenders, record levels of illegal working penalties, and the asylum backlog and hotel use coming down.”
 
Indian immigration and emigration UK from between 2021-2024
 
Emigration of Indians from the UK
 
2021: 17,000 (7,000 study-related, 9,000 work-related)
2022: 20,000 (12,000 study-related, 7,000 work-related)
2023: 40,000 (24,000 study-related, 15,000 work-related)
2024: 58,000 (37,000 study-related, 18,000 work-related)
 
Immigration of Indians to the UK
 
2021: 150,000 (77,000 study-related, 62,000 work-related)
2022: 267,000 (140,000 study-related, 116,000 work-related)
2023: 277,000 (136,000 study-related, 132,000 work-related)
2024: 156,000 (82,000 study-related, 68,000 work-related)
 
The full ONS report released on May 23, 2025, includes further breakdowns by visa category and duration of stay.

More From This Section

Harvard University

What Harvard University ban means for Indian, other 7,000 students: FAQs

Donald Trump, Trump

US bans Harvard from enrolling foreign students: What it means for Indians

foreign visa

Canada cuts Indian student visas by 31% as new immigration rules hit

Germany Airport strike, Airport strike, Germany Airport

Germany ends visa appeals: Costlier path for Indian students, workers

Schengen

Need a Schengen visa? A guide to the travel insurance you must have

Topics : UK Immigration UK Visa BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon