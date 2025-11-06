Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / E-passports in India: Check benefits, rollout, and who can get them

E-passports in India: Check benefits, rollout, and who can get them

India has introduced e-passports under Passport Seva Programme 2.0, adding biometric chips and RFID security for quicker immigration clearance and safer travel

indian passport

Indian Passport

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Applying for a passport? You can now choose an e-passport - a digital upgrade that promises faster immigration checks, tighter security, and a smoother travel experience. India recently introduced this feature under the Ministry of External Affairs’ Passport Seva Programme 2.0, bringing the country in line with global travel standards.
 
Whether you’re renewing your passport or applying for the first time, understanding how this system works can save time and make future journeys more convenient.
 
What is an e-passport?
 
An e-passport looks almost identical to the traditional Indian passport, but it carries one key difference — a small electronic chip embedded in its back cover. This chip securely holds the passport holder’s personal and biometric data, including:
 
 
 Fingerprints

Also Read

Indian Passport, Passport

India begins issuing chip-based e-passports in cities: All you need to know

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in green; LIC, Ola Electric Q2 results today

FILE PHOTO: Commander Jared Isaacman of Polaris Dawn, a private human spaceflight mission, speaks at a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. August 19, 2024. | REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

Nasa nominee Isaacman's meeting manifesto: 1 hour cap, no multitasking

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Motilal Oswal gives 'Buy' to Waaree Energies, calls it a sector bellwether

voting

Bihar elections phase 1 voting LIVE: Polling underway on 121 seats, 1,314 candidates in fray

 Facial recognition data
 Digital signature
 
The chip uses Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to ensure that the information printed in the passport matches what’s stored electronically, making forgery or tampering extremely difficult.
 
Travellers can identify an e-passport by the small gold rectangle printed on its cover — a global symbol for electronic passports. At major airports, these can be scanned at automated e-gates, allowing quicker clearance and reducing queues.
 
Where and how to apply
 
Before applying, check whether your nearest Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) is issuing e-passports. The rollout is gradual, but the facility is expected to be available across India soon.
 
Applications for e-passports follow the same process as regular passports through the Passport Seva website or app. Once issued, the new format will replace the older booklet version for eligible applicants.
 
Why the e-passport matters for travellers
 
The introduction of e-passports is a step towards modernising India’s travel documentation and reducing the risk of identity theft or fraud. For frequent flyers, this means faster immigration queues and seamless global travel, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
 
The initiative also supports the government’s broader goal of integrating digital identity and border control systems with international standards, bringing India’s passport infrastructure closer to those used in countries such as the US, UK, and Singapore.

More From This Section

foreign visa

US F-1 visa rejection: Choose self-respect over degree, says Indian student

H1B visa

US resumes H-1B visa processing after shutdown halts applications

Canada flag, Canada

Canada plans visa cancellations for Indians: What applicants can do now

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada's new immigration plan: 380,000 PRs each year, fewer temporary visas

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada may cancel visas for Indians, Bangladeshis, join forces with US

Topics : E-passports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGroww IPOSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchLenskart IPO Allotment TodayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon