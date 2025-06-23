Monday, June 23, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Your Airbnb was my home: Why Europeans are turning against tourists

Your Airbnb was my home: Why Europeans are turning against tourists

Anti-tourism protests grow across Europe as locals blame visitors for housing woes. Cities like Venice, Barcelona and Lisbon push new rules to limit tourist crowds

Spain

A tourist uses his phone inside the hotel as demonstrators shoot water pistols and coloured smoke during a protest against mass tourism, in Barcelona, Spain June 15, 2025. REUTERS/Bruna Casas

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Planning a trip to Europe? Don’t expect the same carefree welcome as a decade ago. In parts of Spain, Italy and Portugal, anti-tourism protests are spreading fast — fuelled by rising housing costs, overtourism and frustration with short-term rentals.
 
And it’s not just backpackers or group tourists being targeted. In Venice, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez are facing backlash over their high-profile, three-day wedding celebration. Protest groups have already put up placards on social media saying “No space for Bezos” and “Veniceland: A playground fit for an oligarch”.
 
“We’re going to block the canals and line the streets,” one protest organiser told Italian media earlier this week.
 
 
Locals say housing, water and quality of life are under strain
 
One of the biggest concerns among residents in Venice is the cost of housing. “It’s become impossible for many Venetians to find a home,” said Andrea Zanetti, a local housing rights activist told local media. “We’re being priced out.”

Also Read

air india plane

Air India bookings down 20%; fares dip up to 15% after Dreamliner crash

Iran, Iran flag

Europeans see 'opportunity' for diplomacy as they meet Iran's top diplomat

Louvre Pyramid

Paris's Louvre shuts down as anti-tourism protests spread through Europe

NYT

China halts key rare earth exports, sparking global supply concerns

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar begins Europe visit to boost ties, highlight terror stance

 
The wedding coincides with peak tourist season, when tens of thousands of visitors pour into the city each day. Hotel occupancy is near full across most price points.
 
The protests are not limited to Venice. Demonstrations have also taken place in Milan, Naples, Genoa and Palermo. Locals complain their neighbourhoods are being turned into what they call “tourist playgrounds”.
 
In Spain, tourists met with water pistols and flares
 
In Barcelona and along the Mediterranean coast, residents have taken a more dramatic approach — using water pistols on tourists and even lighting flares in popular spots.
 
Some hold up signs saying “Your Airbnb used to be my home” or simply “Go home”.
 
Spain’s economy has rebounded strongly over the last decade, in part due to a booming tourism industry. Last year, it attracted 134 million visitors — nearly three times its population of 48 million — and more than any year before the pandemic, as per official data.
 
But locals say it’s come at a cost. In Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and the Canary Islands, protests have been held over rising rents, pressure on public services and environmental damage. Demonstrations have also taken place in Ibiza, Granada, Malaga, San Sebastián and Minorca.
 
Portugal and Greece also taking action
 
In Lisbon, locals have voiced concern about losing their city’s character to tourist-focused businesses. Portugal’s anti-tourism sentiment has grown, with many residents calling for more regulations on short-term lets and tourist accommodations.
 
Greece, while not seeing protests on the same scale, has introduced new rules to manage tourism. From July 1, 2025, cruise passengers will have to pay a tax — €20 to visit popular islands like Mykonos, and €5 for lesser-known islands such as Samos.
 
The country is also sending water tankers to island destinations and using desalination technology to help with water shortages. At the Acropolis, staggered entry times have been introduced to manage crowds.
 
What’s behind the surge in overtourism
 
Several factors are driving the increase in international travel: cheap flights, social media influence, the ease of booking through AI tools, and a strong economic outlook in wealthier countries.
 
Travellers from the US, UK, China and Japan are among the biggest drivers of traffic to Southern and Western Europe. The UN's World Tourism Barometer reports that Europe saw 747 million international travellers last year — more than any other region. Over 70% of them headed to Southern and Western parts of the continent.
 
In Venice, a reintroduced entry fee of €5–10 now applies to day-trippers during peak season. Barcelona plans to phase out all of its 10,000 short-term rental licences by 2028. Spain has also ordered Airbnb to delist nearly 66,000 properties that breached local rules.
 
“The housing crisis is the biggest governance challenge we face right now,” a spokesperson from Spain’s housing ministry told Bloomberg.
 
More Indians heading to Europe
 
Despite the unrest, Indian interest in Europe is rising. Travel to Schengen countries increased by 18.95% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to Policybazaar.
 
Germany, France and Switzerland remain the most visited European destinations for Indian travellers.
 

More From This Section

Australia visa

Want Australian citizenship? This visa for top talent may get you there

UK education, UK visa, visa rules

UK seeks more high-skilled Indian professionals via Global Talent visa

Donald Trump, Trump

F-1 visa applicants, set your social media profiles to public: US govt

Mark Carney

Canada's immigration system vulnerable to abuse? What IRCC report reveals

mutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans

Australia, Singapore, Kenya most curious on investing; India ranks 13th

Topics : Europe tourism immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon