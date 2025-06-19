Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Australia, Singapore, Kenya most curious on investing; India ranks 13th

Australia, Singapore, Kenya most curious on investing; India ranks 13th

Australia tops global investment curiosity, but India ranks 13th with rising stock and crypto interest, as young investors drive online searches for wealth tools

mutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans

India’s interest in stock investing is more than 4 times that of South Africa

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Are you a saver looking to grow your money? According to a new analysis by forex broker platform BrokerChooser, India ranks 13th globally for online interest in investing. Based on monthly Google search volumes per capita, the study finds that Indian users are especially drawn to stock market queries, reflecting a growing appetite for retail investing among younger generations.
 
The country recorded 2,629 monthly investment-related searches per million residents, with “stocks” emerging as the top category (1,138 searches), followed by crypto (501), forex (625), and general investing terms like “investing for beginners” (259).
 
In comparison:
 
• India’s interest in stock investing is more than 4 times that of South Africa
 
• It surpasses Malaysia’s stock-related search volumes by over 50%

Also Read

PremiumFunding, Fund raising, Funding round

Techfino raises ₹65 crore to expand MSME lending in smaller cities

Premiumrafale, defence, air force

Datanomics: Private-sector collaboration to drive self-reliance in defence

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Telangana govt bags ₹2,150 cr investment in biotech, tech, fintech sectors

Mutual fund

FoF expense structure not consistent across schemes, says DSP MF

Tata EV-only Store

Tata Motors to invest up to $4 billion over 5 years for EVs, new cars

• However, India still lags behind the global top tier, with Australia, Singapore, and Kenya leading the list with significantly higher search activity.
 
India’s youth, stocks and search-driven curiosity
 
BrokerChooser’s findings align with broader shifts in India’s financial habits. With growing financial uncertainty, younger Indians are actively turning to digital platforms to learn how to invest and diversify income sources. While real estate and gold remain traditional assets, stock market participation is accelerating, fuelled by mobile trading apps, social media finance influencers, and SIP awareness campaigns.
 
Crypto remains a secondary, but notable, area of interest—despite regulatory ambiguity. Monthly searches for cryptocurrency-related terms like “which crypto to buy now” stood at 501 per million, showing sustained curiosity among tech-savvy users.
 
Australia tops the global chart, but Asia not far behind
 
Australia ranked first globally with 29,359 monthly investment-related searches per million people, driven by interest in stocks (17,654) and crypto (6,691). Singapore came second (22,527), and Kenya third (17,288)—with Kenya notably leading in forex-related search activity.
 
India’s position in the middle tier of the rankings suggests a growing but still maturing investing culture, with knowledge gaps and risk aversion acting as key barriers. BrokerChooser’s Adam Nasli attributed hesitation globally to lack of confidence and misinformation.
 
“A lot of people hesitate to make their first move into investing, often held back by fear of making the wrong decision… Once you get past those initial hurdles, smart investing opens up real opportunities to build sustainable wealth,” said Nasli.
 
The report tracks global search interest in five investing categories—crypto, forex, general investing, stocks, and ETFs—offering a digital snapshot of which countries are most eager to build financial literacy and engage in long-term wealth creation.
 
Top 15 countries by investment-related search interest (per one million residents):
 
1. Australia – 29,359 total searches
 
Crypto: 6,691
Forex: 2,122
General investing: 1,412
Stocks: 17,654
ETFs: 1,478
 
2. Singapore – 22,527
 
Crypto: 8,108
Forex: 5,962
General investing: 3,322
Stocks: 3,245
ETFs: 1,891
 
3. Kenya – 17,288
 
Crypto: 414
Forex: 16,757 (highest globally)
General investing: 38
Stocks: 64
ETFs: 14
 
4. New Zealand – 16,061
 
Crypto: 7,112
Forex: 2,371
General investing: 1,361
Stocks: 4,646
ETFs: 571
 
5. Canada – 14,566
 
Crypto: 5,044
Forex: 1,601
General investing: 708
Stocks: 5,702
ETFs: 1,510
 
6. UAE – 13,904
 
Crypto: 3,552
Forex: 6,161
General investing: 2,142
Stocks: 1,564
ETFs: 485
 
7. UK – 12,655
 
Crypto: 4,974
Forex: 2,282
General investing: 1,326
Stocks: 3,331
ETFs: 742
 
8. Ireland – 11,096
 
Crypto: 5,011
Forex: 1,262
General investing: 603
Stocks: 3,514
ETFs: 706
 
9. US – 10,194
 
Crypto: 3,953
Forex: 1,101
General investing: 930
Stocks: 3,165
ETFs: 1,045
 
10. Malaysia – 8,589
 
Crypto: 1,677
Forex: 5,392
General investing: 460
Stocks: 752
ETFs: 307
 
11. Hong Kong – 8,067
 
Crypto: 2,427
Forex: 827
General investing: 2,393
Stocks: 960
ETFs: 1,460
 
12. South Africa – 4,057
 
Crypto: 710
Forex: 2,749
General investing: 229
Stocks: 276
ETFs: 93
 
13. India – 2,629
 
Crypto: 501
Forex: 625
General investing: 259
Stocks: 1,138
ETFs: 106
 
14. Pakistan – 2,078
 
Crypto: 398
Forex: 1,325
General investing: 58
Stocks: 285
ETFs: 12
 
15. Philippines – 1,714
 
Crypto: 700
Forex: 504
General investing: 120
Stocks: 349
ETFs: 41

More From This Section

Mark Carney

Canada's Strong Borders Act: Tough new rules to hit visa holders, migrants

US President Donald Trump

US resumes student visa but anti-American social media posts risk rejection

US President Donald Trump

1 million immigrants leave US labour force in 2 months amid Trump crackdown

Los Angeles Protest, Protest

Immigrants must pay back to America, act like guests: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Germany

Germany needs 500,000 immigrants yearly, but 43% may not stay for long

Topics : Investment BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon