Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar begins Europe visit to boost ties, highlight terror stance

EAM Jaishankar begins Europe visit to boost ties, highlight terror stance

In the first leg of his tour, Jaishankar will visit France, a country that has emerged as an all-weather friend of New Delhi

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar would also participate in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue to be held in the city of Marseille (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday embarked on a week-long visit to Europe to hold talks with leaders of France, the European Union and Belgium to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

Jaishankar's visit to Europe comes a month after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and it is expected that he will apprise the European leaders about New Delhi's firm approach in dealing with cross-border terrorism.

In the first leg of his tour, Jaishankar will visit France, a country that has emerged as an all-weather friend of New Delhi.

 

"The external affairs minister would travel to Paris and Marseille where he would be holding bilateral discussions with his counterpart minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Noel Barrot," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Jaishankar would also participate in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue to be held in the city of Marseille.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

'Zero-tolerance' on terrorism, expect partners to understand it: Jaishankar

Modi, Narendra Modi

India deeply values historical ties with Central Asian nations: PM Modi

Jaishankar

Jaishankar, Uzbekistan counterpart discuss ties in connectivity, trade

Jaishankar welcomes Turkmenistan's foreign minister remark on terrorism

Jaishankar welcomes Turkmenistan's foreign minister remark on terrorism

United Nations

India elected to UN's Economic and Social Council for 2026-28 term

In Brussels, Jaishankar will hold a strategic dialogue with the EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas.

"India-European Union strategic partnership has strengthened over the years across diverse sectors and got a big boost with the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February this year," the MEA said.

Jaishankar will engage also with the senior leadership from the European Commission and the European Parliament, besides interacting with think tank and media.

In the third and final leg of his visit, the external affairs minister will hold wide-ranging talks with leaders of Belgium.

"India and Belgium share warm and friendly relations along with a very robust economic partnership. Today, the collaboration between the two countries spans various domains like trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceutical, diamond sector and strong people-to-people ties," the MEA said.

It said Jaishankar would hold bilateral consultations with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium Maxime Prevot and would also meet the senior leadership of the country.

He will also interact with the members of the Indian community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Yunus acted without consulting parties: Ex-Indian envoy on Bangladesh polls

Germany foreign minister Johann Wadephul with Indian delegates

Germany strongly supports India in its fight against terrorism: FM Wadephul

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

People 'disappointed' with announcement of B'desh polls in April 2026: BNP

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Harsimrat, Badal

Harsimrat urges EAM to sensitise UAE govt on Sikhs' five articles of faith

Mark Carney, Canada PM

India central to supply chains; must be part of G7 discussions: Canadian PM

Topics : S Jaishankar Modi govt Ministry of External Affairs Europe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon