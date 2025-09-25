Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / Green card travel rules explained: Re-entry permits, documents and limits

Green card travel rules explained: Re-entry permits, documents and limits

Green card holders can travel abroad, but long stays outside the US may risk their residency. Here's what to know about rules, permits and documents

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US green card travel rules and FAQ Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

How soon can you return to India after getting a US green card? Once you receive a green card, the world opens up for travel. But there is a catch: Your permanent residence is tied to the United States, not to the number of trips you can take.
 
What green card holders must know
 
Short trips abroad are generally fine, but longer absences can create problems. Abhisha Parikh, a US-based immigration lawyer, explained the rule of thumb.
 
“If you are out of the country for more than six months, but less than a year, your return might raise questions about whether you have abandoned your permanent residence status,” said Parikh in a social media post.
 
 
She added, “Absences longer than a year are even more serious and usually require a re-entry permit to avoid complications.”

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) notes that abandonment may even be found during trips of less than a year if officers believe the individual did not intend to make the US their permanent home.
 
Factors considered include:
• Whether the trip was temporary
• Whether family or community ties in the US were maintained
• Whether employment in the US was kept
• Whether US income taxes were filed as a resident
• Whether a US mailing address, bank accounts or a driver’s licence were kept
• Whether property was owned or a business was run in the US
 
US Green Card Holder Keep in mind
 
• Short trips are usually no issue
• Trips of six to twelve months may raise residency questions
• Trips over a year usually require a re-entry permit (Form I-131)
 
What is a green card?
 
A green card, formally called the US Permanent Resident Card, gives holders the legal right to live and work in the United States indefinitely. While the card itself must be renewed every ten years, it is also a pathway to US citizenship and provides many of the rights available to citizens.
 
What documents are needed to re-enter the US?
 
According to USCIS, travellers must present a valid, unexpired green card (Form I-551). At a port of entry, a US Customs and Border Protection officer will review this card along with other identity documents such as a passport, foreign national ID card, or US driver’s licence to decide whether the person can enter.
 
What if your card or permit is lost abroad?
 
If a green card or re-entry permit is lost, stolen or destroyed while travelling, the holder may need to file Form I-131A, Application for Travel Document (Carrier Documentation). This document allows airlines or transport carriers to board a lawful permanent resident bound for the United States without penalty.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

