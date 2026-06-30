Italy goes digital: Online contract signing begins for EU Blue Card workers

Italy has introduced a digital process for signing the mandatory "contract of stay" for EU Blue Card applicants, a move expected to reduce paperwork and speed up one of the final stages of the country's work permit process for highly skilled foreign professionals.

The change, effective from June 26, allows employers and foreign workers applying under the EU Blue Card programme to sign the contract electronically after the employee arrives in Italy. Until now, these contracts largely required handwritten signatures, even though the government had announced plans to digitise the process.

"This enhancement is expected to streamline the Blue Card application process, though some delays may occur during rollout as individual immigration offices interpret and implement these changes at their own pace," said immigration firm Fragomen in a note.

Under the revised procedure, once a foreign national enters Italy, the employer or an authorised representative must upload the worker's entry details on the government's immigration portal. The system then generates the required contract documents, which must be digitally signed by both the employer and the employee before being submitted through certified email.

Authorities will continue accepting handwritten signatures alongside the new digital option during the transition period.

The contract of stay is a mandatory post-arrival document that formalises the employment relationship and is required before a foreign worker can proceed with a residence permit application.

Immigration experts expect the online process to make Blue Card applications more efficient by reducing the need for in-person visits to immigration offices. However, implementation could initially vary across Italy as local immigration offices interpret and adopt the new procedures at different speeds.

The latest move follows a series of delays in Italy's efforts to digitise the process. In October 2024, the government had announced that employers of quota and non-quota work permit applicants would be required to sign contracts of stay digitally from January 11, 2025. The reform was expected to eliminate the need for an in-person appointment at immigration offices before residence permit applications could be filed.

However, by April 2025, immigration practitioners reported that digital signing had not yet been implemented in practice, with applicants continuing to sign contracts in person.

The latest update marks the first operational rollout of the digital signing facility, albeit currently for EU Blue Card applications. While it is expected to shorten administrative formalities after arrival, the broader timelines for work permit approvals and residence permit processing remain unchanged.