Missed H-1B lottery? O-1 visa could now be your best US work option

Indian professionals who didn’t get picked in the H-1B lottery still have a way forward—through the O-1 visa. It’s not for everyone, but for those who qualify, it offers a clear, uncapped route to work in the United States.
“This visa is for individuals with extraordinary ability,” said Varun Singh, managing director at XIPHIAS Immigration. “It includes professionals from science, education, business, athletics and the arts.”
Who qualifies
Applicants need to show sustained national or international acclaim in their field. That could mean:
Scientists with patents or landmark research
Olympic athletes or world champions
Musicians or artists nominated for awards like the Grammys or Oscars
Business leaders with substantial industry contributions
To qualify, you’ll need to provide strong evidence—awards, media coverage, original work, or membership in elite professional associations. The visa is backed by documentation, not chance.
According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), there’s no lottery, and no annual cap. However, applicants must have a US sponsor or agent to file the petition—self-petitioning is not allowed.
Types of O visas
The O category is divided into:
O-1A: For science, education, business, or athletics (excluding the arts and entertainment)
O-1B: For those in the arts, film, or television industry
O-2: For support staff accompanying an O-1 visa holder
O-3: For spouses and children of O-1 and O-2 visa holders
Does the O-1 visa lead to a green card?
Not directly. But it’s a dual intent visa, which means holders can apply for a green card while on O-1 status through employment-based immigration or other eligible routes.
How to apply for an O-1 visa from India
1. Find a US sponsor or agent
A US employer, agent or organisation must file on your behalf. If you’re working across projects—common in the arts—a US-based agent can submit the petition.
2. Gather documentation
You’ll need proof of your extraordinary ability. This can include:
Major national or international awards
Published work or press coverage
Exclusive membership in professional bodies
High remuneration compared to peers
Original contributions (like patents or innovations)
Participation on judging panels
Commercial success (such as box office revenue or citations)
Those applying under O-1B (arts) need to show a high level of distinction but may need fewer types of documentation than those in science or business.
3. File Form I-129 with USCIS
Your US sponsor must submit Form I-129 to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), including:
— A consultation letter from a peer group or labour union (mandatory for O-1B)
— Work itinerary
— Signed contract with the employer
Processing time:
Regular: 2–3 months
Premium: 15 days (fee: $2,805)
4. Wait for USCIS decision
If approved, you’ll receive a Form I-797 Notice of Approval. This confirms petition approval, but is not a visa.
5. Apply for the visa at a US consulate in India
Next, complete the DS-160 form online and pay the visa fee of \$190. Schedule an interview at a US consulate—options include Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.
Carry:
Your passport
DS-160 confirmation
Form I-797
Form I-129 and supporting documents
6. Enter the US
Once approved, you can travel up to 10 days before your job starts. O-1 visas are typically valid for up to 3 years and can be extended in one-year increments.
Key points
— Spouses and children under 21 can apply for O-3 visas (but cannot work)
— There’s no cap on the number of O-1 visas issued each year
— Status changes from another visa type (e.g. H-1B to O-1) are allowed
For many highly skilled individuals, the O-1 visa can be an open door—provided they have the recognition and records to prove it.