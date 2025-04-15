Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / New US immigration ID rule: F-1 visa holders fear scrutiny in daily life

New US immigration ID rule: F-1 visa holders fear scrutiny in daily life

Now, all non-citizens, including students and temporary visa holders-have to carry proof of legal status at all times

F1 visa, US Students

The F-1 visa allows students to enter the United States to pursue full-time studies at accredited institutions, including universities, seminaries, and conservatories. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A new order under US President Donald Trump’s immigration directive now requires all non-citizens—including students and temporary visa holders—to carry proof of legal status at all times.
 
The rule, which came into effect on April 11, revives long-standing provisions from the Alien Registration Act of 1940 and introduces the Alien Registration Requirement (ARR). Under the new rules, failing to carry proper identification or register within stipulated deadlines could lead to fines, imprisonment, or both.
 
The move has sparked fresh anxiety, particularly among international students. In the 2023–2024 academic year, 331,602 Indian students were enrolled in US colleges and universities, a 23 per cent increase from the previous year. India currently accounts for the largest share of international students in the US.
 
 
What the rule requires
 
Non-citizens above 14 staying over 30 days must register using Form G-325R  

Also Read

Marriage, Muslim marriage

Married a US citizen or green card holder? Be ready for tough fraud checks

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US immigrants, H-1B, green card holders must carry ID 24x7 or face jail

US Visa

US Visa Bulletin May 2025: EB-5 green card for Indians delayed 6 months

US students, students in US

OPT removal, visa scrutiny by US: Why Indian student enrolment fell 28%

US immigrants, Migrants US

In US illegally for 30+ days? Register today or risk jail, $998 daily fine

New arrivals must register within 30 days  
Parents must register children under 14  
Address changes must be reported within 10 days  
Children turning 14 must re-register and submit fingerprints  
Failure to comply could lead to fines, jail time, or both  
 
Immigration lawyers weigh in
 
“While most understand the importance of compliance, there's concern about being subject to scrutiny in everyday situations—whether on campus, while commuting, or during social outings,” Dan Rothfeld, managing director at K Altman Law, in consultation with Keith Altman, founding partner of the firm told Business Standard.
 
He added, “That said, for those maintaining legal status and in compliance with immigration requirements, this should be seen more as an administrative obligation than a cause for alarm.”
 
Sheela Murthy, president and CEO of the Murthy Law Firm, said the rule itself is not new. “Hopefully, it should not instil fear in the mind of immigrants because this has all along been the law for immigrants and all those who are not US citizens to carry proof or identification. The current executive branch in the US is simply following the rule to ask non-US citizens for proof of identification,” she told Business Standard.
 
Murthy added that the earlier law had not been enforced consistently. “This is built on the existing Alien Registration Act of 1940. What’s changed is the enforcement.”
 
The rule is part of Trump’s broader immigration directive titled Protecting the American People Against Invasion.
 
What should immigrants do now?
 
Lawyers advise immigrants to stay calm, organised, and compliant.
 
“We advise our clients to carry, at a minimum, a copy of their passport and visa, I-20 (for F-1 visa holders), DS-2019 (for J-1 visa holders), or Employment Authorization Document (EAD), along with a photo ID such as a school ID or driver’s licence,” said Rothfeld. “Digital copies stored securely can also be helpful as a backup.”
 
Murthy added, “It should not be onerous because it is simply a page or two or a small card. Immigrants should provide proof of the ID to the officer requesting the information. It is legally permissible to ask the officer for the full name, badge number and which department or agency they work for, especially if the officer insists on retaining the documents—which is generally not permissible by law.”
 
Some students are worried about unintentional non-compliance or harassment.
 
“Several of our student clients have raised questions about the new directive—mostly regarding how to comply correctly and whether this might lead to additional interactions with immigration authorities. Their primary concerns tend to revolve around academic interruptions, potential misunderstandings, and the impact on their long-term immigration goals,” Rothfeld told Business Standard.
 
From a legal standpoint, immigrants have rights in such situations.
 
“Immigrants can undertake the following steps: (i) ensure all documents are valid, (ii) ensure safe keeping of the original documents. it is advisable to carry copies (clear or notarised) of the same, (iii) in case officers attempt to confiscate documents, it is essential to bear in mind that immigrants have the reason to know why, have the right to receive on record, a statement of which department and officer has confiscated the document, and right to an attorney if necessary," Aurelia Menezes, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva said in a conversation with Business Standard. 

More From This Section

UK visa

UK visa applications fall 40% in 2025; student dependant visas down 85%

UK, UK visa, london

UK residents with Indian domicile now face tax on overseas income

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Private airlines, AI, and 'Prime-style' speed: ICE's mass deportation plan

F1 visa, US Students

F-1 visa expired? You can stay in US if student record is still active

Canada

Canada's Express Entry too tough? Provincial PR route still open in 2025

Topics : US immigration policy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon