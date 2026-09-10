New Zealand expands post-study work visa eligibility from Nov 16: Details

New Zealand will expand eligibility for its post-study work Visa from November 16, 2026, allowing international students who complete certain Level 7 graduate diplomas to qualify if they also hold a bachelor’s degree.

A Level 7 graduate diploma is a higher-education qualification that sits at Level 7 of New Zealand’s qualifications framework, broadly at the same level as a bachelor’s degree, although it is a different type of qualification. The change will be relevant to overseas students who already have a bachelor’s degree and choose to complete a graduate diploma in New Zealand.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said the change aims to better match post-study work pathways with the country’s skills needs.

Who will be eligible?

From November 16, graduates will be eligible for a post-study Work Visa after completing a graduate diploma at NZQCF Level 7, provided they meet certain conditions.

According to INZ, they must:

Complete the graduate diploma through full-time study in New Zealand for the entire duration of the course;

Remain enrolled in that qualification for its full duration;

Hold a bachelor’s degree, either from New Zealand or another country; and

Complete the graduate diploma without using cross-crediting or recognition of prior learning.

Cross-crediting means using credits from an earlier qualification towards a new qualification, reducing the study required for the new course. Recognition of prior learning, or RPL, is a process through which an institution gives credit for skills or learning a student already has.

For Indian students, an important point is that the bachelor’s degree does not have to be from New Zealand. INZ said an overseas bachelor’s degree can also meet this requirement, with no restriction on how long ago it was awarded.

An International Qualification Assessment, or IQA, will not be required for an overseas bachelor’s degree. However, INZ said it can still check whether the qualification is genuine.

Applicants must submit their bachelor’s degree certificate and an official academic transcript, along with evidence of completing the graduate diploma.

How long will the work visa be valid?

An eligible graduate diploma can lead to a post-study Work Visa for the period the student spent studying the qualification in New Zealand, subject to a maximum of one year, according to INZ.

The duration can be longer for some higher-level qualifications.

Students completing an eligible Postgraduate Diploma at Level 8 may qualify for a one-year post-Study Work Visa. A postgraduate diploma is a qualification taken after a bachelor’s degree and is placed at a higher level on New Zealand’s qualifications framework.

Those completing an eligible Master’s degree at Level 9 may qualify for a three-year post-Study Work Visa.

INZ said students must complete at least 30 weeks of full-time study in the qualification on which their post-study Work Visa application is based.

For a Master’s degree, the 30-week requirement must be completed while the student is enrolled in the Master’s programme itself.

What happens if students move from a diploma to a Master’s?

The new rules also clarify what happens when students progress from one qualification to another.

For example, a student who completes a postgraduate diploma and then moves directly into a Master’s degree may still qualify for a one-year post-study Work Visa based on the postgraduate Diploma, even if some credits from the diploma are transferred to the Master’s.

However, the Master’s degree is assessed separately for post-study work purposes. Credits transferred from another qualification, cross-crediting or recognition of prior learning will not count towards the 30-week study requirement for the Master’s-based visa.

This makes the structure of a student’s course important when planning for post-study work rights.

Work conditions will depend on the qualification

Graduates who hold both a Level 7 graduate diploma and a bachelor’s degree may receive a post-study Work Visa with open work conditions.

Open work conditions generally mean the visa holder can work without being tied to a particular employer or occupation, subject to the visa rules.

The position is different for a graduate diploma holder who does not have a bachelor’s degree.

If the graduate diploma appears on New Zealand’s list of qualifications eligible for a post-study Work Visa, the graduate may still qualify. However, they will have to work in the occupation specified for that qualification on the list.

If the graduate diploma is not on that list, the student will not qualify for a post-study Work Visa. Instead, they may be able to apply for a six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa.

Students cannot get the post-study visa twice

There is also an important restriction. INZ said an individual can be granted only one post-study Work Visa.

Anyone who has already held this visa cannot receive another one after completing a further qualification, even if the new qualification is at the same or a higher level.

post-study Work Visa holders can also support visa applications for their partners and dependent children, provided the relevant eligibility requirements are met.

Students covered by the expanded rules can apply through New Zealand’s enhanced Immigration Online system from November 16, 2026, according to INZ.

The changes therefore create another potential route for overseas graduates who already have a bachelor’s degree and want to use a graduate diploma in New Zealand as a pathway into the local workforce, but the one-year maximum work period and the restrictions around previous post-study Work Visas remain important considerations.