New Zealand visa applications go online from October 1: Key changes decoded

New Zealand will stop accepting paper applications for several visitor and transit visa categories beginning October 1, 2026, requiring applicants to use the Immigration Online platform. New Zealand is moving several visitor and transit visa applications to a mandatory online filing system, a change that will affect tourists, business travellers, parents and grandparents visiting family, and other short-term visitors.

Immigration New Zealand announced earlier this week that selected visitor and transit visa applications must be submitted through its enhanced online application system starting October 1, 2026.

"The update is expected to streamline visa processing and reduce administrative requirements through expanded use of New Zealand’s online immigration platform," said immigration law firm Envoy Global in a note.

Affected Visa Categories

The change applies to:

Transit Visas

Visitor Visas

Business Visitor Visas

Group Visitor Visas

Academic Visitor Visas

Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visas

Medical Treatment Visitor Visas

Various other visitor visa subclasses

Important Considerations

Paper applications submitted before Oct. 1, 2026, will continue to be processed normally.

Paper applications will generally only be accepted in exceptional circumstances after the implementation date.

Certain visitor visa categories are not currently included in this transition.

The change does not introduce a new visa category or change the basic eligibility requirements. It changes how applications are submitted.

There are actually two important deadlines For Indian travellers, the move is particularly relevant because INZ's affected categories include the standard Visitor Visa, Business Visitor Visa, Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa, Medical Treatment Visitor Visa and several other visitor categories.

Applicants should distinguish between September 24 and October 1.

From September 24, new applications for most of the affected visitor visa categories can no longer be started in INZ's old online system. New applications must instead be started through enhanced Immigration Online.

There is then an October 1 deadline for paper applications. From that date, paper applications for the selected visitor and transit visas will generally no longer be accepted.

There is also an important deadline for people who have already started an application in the old system.

ProVisas, a New Zealand immigration advisory firm, has highlighted this as one of the most important practical issues for applicants. It said applicants with an unfinished draft in the old system should pay attention to the October 8 deadline because the draft will not simply transfer to the new platform. What happens if you have already submitted an application? INZ said existing draft applications can continue to be completed and submitted in the old system, but remaining drafts will be deleted after October 8. Applicants whose drafts are deleted will have to start again in enhanced Immigration Online.ProVisas, a New Zealand immigration advisory firm, has highlighted this as one of the most important practical issues for applicants. It said applicants with an unfinished draft in the old system should pay attention to the October 8 deadline because the draft will not simply transfer to the new platform.

Applicants who have already submitted their application do not need to start again.

INZ says paper applications submitted before October 1 will continue to be processed normally. Similarly, applications already submitted through the old online system will remain accessible for applicants to upload documents and respond to requests until a decision is made.

Erickson Immigration Group said INZ's move means most visitor visa applications will transition to the enhanced Immigration Online system, with new applications for the affected categories no longer being created in the old system from September 24. The firm also noted that applications already submitted in the old system do not have to be resubmitted. Which visas are not affected? The transition therefore mainly affects new applications and unfinished drafts, rather than applications that have already been lodged.Erickson Immigration Group said INZ's move means most visitor visa applications will transition to the enhanced Immigration Online system, with new applications for the affected categories no longer being created in the old system from September 24. The firm also noted that applications already submitted in the old system do not have to be resubmitted.

Not every visitor visa is moving to the new system at this stage.

INZ said the following categories are not included in the October transition:

Partner of Military Visitor Visa

Child of Military Visitor Visa

Partner of a Student Visitor Visa

Child of a Student Visitor Visa

Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa

Child of a Worker Visitor Visa

Partner of a New Zealander Visitor Visa

Child of a New Zealander Visitor Visa

Temporary Retirement Visitor Visa

Refugee Claimant Visitor Visa

Trafficking Child Victim Visitor Visa

INZ says these categories will continue to be available through their existing channels until further notice.

The Trafficking Child Victim Visitor Visa is a particular exception: INZ says it will remain a paper-only application at this stage.

What does this mean for an Indian tourist?

For an Indian citizen planning a holiday in New Zealand, the practical impact is relatively straightforward.

If you are applying for a standard Visitor Visa, the application needs to be made through the enhanced Immigration Online system rather than by paper from October 1. INZ's Visitor Visa page specifically confirms the October 1 transition.

Applicants should therefore: