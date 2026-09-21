Thailand changes visa-free rules: What the 30-day limit means for Indians

Thailand has reduced the visa-exempt stay for Indian passport holders from 60 days to 30 days. The new rules took effect on September 15, 2026, according to the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi.

The change is part of a broader overhaul of Thailand's visa-exemption and visa-on-arrival schemes.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government revoked the 60-day visa-exemption scheme and introduced a revised 30-day scheme for tourism, covering 60 countries and territories, including India. It also introduced a 15-day visa-exemption category for Mauritius and Seychelles and revised its visa-on-arrival arrangements.

For Indian travellers, the most important takeaway is simple:

A visa-exempt entry into Thailand now allows a stay of up to 30 days, rather than 60 days.

What exactly has changed?

Before September 15, nationals of 93 countries and territories, including India, were eligible for visa-exempt entry for up to 60 days under Thailand's earlier scheme.

That 60-day arrangement has now been withdrawn.

Under the revised system, Indian ordinary passport holders can enter Thailand without obtaining a visa in advance for tourism for up to 30 days. The Thai Embassy in New Delhi confirmed that the new 30-day exemption for Indians became effective on September 15.

The new 30-day list includes India along with countries such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK and the US.

What does this mean if you are planning a holiday?

For a typical holiday of one or two weeks, there is no change in the maximum visa-exempt period you need to plan around, because the new limit is still longer than most conventional short holidays.

But anyone planning to stay in Thailand for more than 30 days will need to look at another immigration route.

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said foreigners who need to stay longer can use the appropriate visa category, including Thailand's e-Visa system where applicable.

Example

Suppose an Indian family plans to visit Bangkok, Phuket and Krabi for 18 days. They can continue to use the visa-exemption arrangement, subject to the applicable entry requirements. But if an Indian traveller plans a 45-day stay, the 30-day visa exemption is no longer sufficient.

The traveller would need to examine the appropriate visa option before travelling rather than assuming that the previous 60-day visa-free period remains available.

What if you were already in Thailand?

Thailand has made an important transition provision.

Foreign nationals who entered Thailand under the earlier visa-exemption scheme before September 15, 2026 can remain until the expiry of the period granted to them when they entered.

The new rules apply to people entering Thailand on or after September 15.

Can Indians still enter Thailand visa-free for business?

This is where the new rules need some explanation.

Thailand's revised visa-exemption arrangement is primarily framed around tourism.

However, Fragomen, the global immigration services firm, said the activities permitted under the visa-exemption framework remain unchanged in relevant respects.

For example, certain simple business activities that do not constitute work may be possible under the appropriate immigration framework. Fragomen gives examples such as attending an exhibition as a visitor or participating in an internal meet-and-greet with colleagues.

But business travel and employment are not the same thing.

Fragomen said travellers undertaking business activities such as internal meetings, conferences, seminars and similar activities that do not require work authorisation should obtain a Non-Immigrant B visa before entering Thailand, unless they qualify to use an eligible APEC Business Travel Card.

What if you need to do actual work in Thailand?

Simply entering Thailand visa-free does not mean a foreign national can undertake any kind of employment or work.

Fragomen said eligible foreign nationals entering Thailand under visa-exempt status can continue to submit an Urgent Work Notification (UWP) and undertake qualifying urgent and necessary work for up to 15 days, subject to Department of Employment requirements.

Examples of activities that can fall within the urgent and necessary work framework include certain:

Installation, repair, inspection or testing of machinery and equipment

Production and product-quality inspections

Technical troubleshooting

Rail, power-generation and aviation-related work

Recruitment or testing of workers for overseas employment

Conferences and trade events

Occasional internal audits

Technical consultations

Special academic lectures

Certain film, photography and government-supported events

However, Fragomen stressed that activities considered work under Thai law will generally require the appropriate Non-Immigrant B employment visa and work permit before the work begins.

The key point is therefore:

The length of your stay does not by itself determine whether you need work authorisation. The nature of the activity you perform in Thailand matters.

What about repeated visa-free trips?

Thailand is also tightening scrutiny around frequent visa-exempt travel.

Fragomen said visa-exempt entries through land-border checkpoints will generally be limited to two per calendar year, subject to nationality-specific exceptions. They should therefore be prepared to provide supporting information about their trip, according to Fragomen.