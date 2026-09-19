Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / H-1B scrutiny should not hurt US innovation, says Indian diaspora group

H-1B scrutiny should not hurt US innovation, says Indian diaspora group

FIIDS backed tighter oversight of the visa programme but said highly specialised jobs cannot always be filled immediately from the domestic labour pool

H-1B visa

ndians remain the largest group of beneficiaries of the US H-1B visa programme

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) has welcomed tighter scrutiny of H-1B visa applications, but cautioned that it should not come at the cost of American innovation, as jobs requiring highly specialised skills cannot always be filled immediately from the available domestic labour pool.

The statement from FIIDS, an advocacy group, came hours after US President Donald Trump tightened oversight of the H-1B visa programme, contending that it had been widely misused by certain employers, including IT outsourcing firms.

"FIIDS appreciates and understands the Administration's intent to protect America's national and economic interests, safeguard American workers, and address abuse of the H-1B program. Those are legitimate objectives," Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy at FIIDS, said in a statement on Friday.

 

He said the ability of the US to attract exceptional talent has made it the world's leading innovation economy.

"In fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, and specialised data engineering, employers can face real and highly specific skills gaps that cannot always be filled immediately from the available domestic labour pool," Kand said.

Also Read

US immigration, deportation, us flag

Trump extends $100,000 H-1B visa fee requirement for another year

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India's record diaspora inflows leave RBI facing potential $10.6 bn bill

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

US court revokes citizenship of Indian-origin man convicted of rape

Visa, H-1B

Proposed additional H-1B fee could push high-value jobs overseas: FIIDS

Nasscom logo

Indian IT firms have reduced dependency on H-1B visa, says Nasscom

He said the US will be the strongest when it protects workers from exploitation and discrimination, rewards employers that comply with the law, invests seriously in American talent, and remains capable of attracting the people whose ideas, enterprises, and expertise create the next generation of American jobs.

"The answer is not to pit American workers against high-skilled immigrants. The answer is a transparent, enforceable, merit-based system: rigorous anti-fraud enforcement; meaningful consequences for bad actors; strong wage and recruitment safeguards; substantial investment in domestic education, training, and reskilling; and a lawful, predictable avenue for employers to hire global talent when a documented specialized need remains," Kand said.

He said FIIDS urged an evidence-based and administrable implementation focused on demonstrable misconduct rather than broad assumptions based solely on a company's total head count or visa usage.

Trump has extended by a year the requirement for a $100,000 payment for certain H-1B visa petitions, the White House said.

In a presidential proclamation issued on Friday, Trump said the 2025 measure imposing the $100,000 payment had led to a 92 per cent decrease in H-1B registrations by large IT outsourcing firms.

Indians remain the largest group of beneficiaries of the US H-1B visa programme.

Trump issued a separate order to tighten scrutiny of H-1B visa applications by directing US agencies to consider recent or planned layoffs of similarly situated American workers when reviewing applications.

The White House said the measure aims to improve programme integrity and prevent employers from using the H-1B programme to undercut or displace US workers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Photo: Shutterstock

US green card rules change Sept 18: New checks applicants must know

Edu Visa

New Zealand visa applications go online from October 1: Key changes decoded

Australia, sydney, opera house

Australia to tighten immigration rules, curb visa overstays and families

JD Vance, Vance

'H-1B should not exist to replace US workers': JD Vance backs $100,000 fee

UK, United Kingdom

UK study visas fall 16%: New rules, fewer dependants and what's changed

Topics : H-1B H-1B Visa H-1B norm Indian diaspora Indians in US

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 12:46 PM IST