Home / Immigration / Trump backs H-1B roles only until US workers can replace them: White House

Trump backs H-1B roles only until US workers can replace them: White House

White House Press Secretary said foreign workers may be needed initially to launch specialised facilities, but Trump wants American workers to eventually hold those roles

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump gestures while walking across the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Washington, after returning from a trip to Florida.(Photo: PTI)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid growing scrutiny of the H-1B visa in the United States, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said President Donald Trump remained focused on protecting American jobs while keeping the country open to foreign investment.
 
“The President does not support American workers being replaced... The President wants to see the American manufacturing industry revitalised better than ever before. That's part of what he's doing with his effective use of tariffs and cutting good trade deals around the world,” said Leavitt.
 
Calling Trump’s position a ‘common sense opinion’
 
Leavitt described Trump’s view on the H-1B programme as “nuanced” and a “common sense opinion”. She said foreign companies investing heavily in the United States might need to bring their own workers in the initial stages of setting up specialised facilities.
 
 
“If foreign companies are investing trillions of dollars in the United States of America and bringing in foreign workers to create niche products like batteries, he wants to see that at the beginning to get those manufacturing facilities and factories up and running. But ultimately, the President always wants to see American workers in those jobs,” she said.

Leavitt also said Trump had been clear with global companies entering the US market. “He's told these foreign companies that are investing here, you better be hiring my people if you're going to be doing business in the United States,” she said.
 
Trump’s evolving tone on the H-1B visa
 
In recent weeks, Trump has spoken in support of the H-1B system, even as parts of his political base push for tighter restrictions. He has said he “loves his conservative friends and MAGA” but believes the US needs skilled foreign workers in sectors where domestic shortages persist.
 
At the US Saudi Investment Forum on November 20, Trump pushed back against criticism from within his own ranks. “You can't come in, open a massive computer chip factory for billions and billions of dollars like is being done in Arizona, and think you're gonna hire people off an unemployment line to run it. They're gonna have to bring thousands of people with them, and I'm gonna welcome those people. This is MAGA,” he said at the event.
 
He added that certain industries depend on specialist knowledge that cannot be instantly sourced from the local workforce. “No, you don't. You don't have certain talents... You can't take people off the unemployment line and expect them to operate advanced factories or make missiles,” he said.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

