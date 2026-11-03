UK eases settlement rules for care workers, tightens norms for others

The UK government retained the five-year settlement route for eligible overseas care workers, reversing a proposed extension that could have increased their waiting period to 15 years.

The decision offers relief to workers who came to Britain to support its health and social care sector following Covid, including thousands of Indians.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the decision on Monday after a year-long public consultation, saying workers who answered the country's call during a difficult period should be recognised for their contribution.

Under the revised proposal, care workers who have complied with their visa conditions and earned at least pound 25,000 annually will be eligible to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) after five years.

According to the latest UK Home Office statistics, Indians accounted for the largest number of workers under the Health and Social Care visa category, receiving 104,555 visa extensions in the year ending December 2025, PTI reported.

ILR allows foreign nationals to live and work in the UK without time restrictions and is an important step towards obtaining British citizenship.

Who qualifies for the five-year settlement route?

The concession applies to eligible overseas care workers who arrived during the period following the pandemic and meet the revised requirements.

However, the government estimates that around a quarter of workers in this category will not qualify for the five-year settlement route.

Those who fall outside the eligibility criteria will get another opportunity to meet the conditions through a new five-year visa. They will be able to apply for settlement after completing this additional period.

A similar approach will apply to public service workers in healthcare and education who arrived during the same period.

Mahmood also acknowledged that the care worker visa route had been misused by some employers, with rogue companies sponsoring overseas workers for jobs that did not exist.

UK tightens settlement rules for other migrants

While care workers have received a concession, the broader immigration reforms will make settlement more dependent on an individual's earnings, contribution to the economy and immigration record.

The revised framework proposes different waiting periods for different categories of migrants.

Five years: People earning more than pound 50,271 annually and certain public service professionals, including doctors, nurses and teachers.

10 years: The new standard settlement period for most other migrants.

At least 20 years: Migrants who have breached immigration rules.

The Home Office estimates that around 500,000 people will have to wait longer than five years to secure settlement under the new framework. However, those affected will not be forced to leave the UK and will have the opportunity to apply for further visas.

Four conditions for obtaining permanent settlement

The revised framework also introduces four mandatory conditions for anyone applying for ILR, irrespective of when they arrived in the UK.

Applicants will need to demonstrate:

A clean criminal record, under stricter requirements than the existing threshold.

A high standard of English language proficiency.

No outstanding debts owed to the UK government.

A record of sustained National Insurance contributions.

The reforms also distinguish between refugees arriving through approved routes and those entering illegally. Refugees using approved safe and legal routes will be able to apply for settlement after five years. Those arriving illegally could face a 20-year wait, reduced to 10 years for individuals who work or study.

People entering through small boats or other clandestine routes could face an additional 10-year waiting period, taking the total wait to as much as 30 years.

The changes mark a shift towards an earned settlement system, under which migrants' contribution and compliance with immigration rules will play a greater role in determining how quickly they can secure permanent residency.

For overseas workers, including Indians employed in Britain's care sector, the five-year concession provides continuity. However, migrants in other occupations may have to reassess their long-term plans as the UK moves towards a more restrictive settlement framework.

(Inputs from PTI)