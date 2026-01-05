Why 80% of Indians with mental illness still miss timely treatment

More than 80 per cent of people with mental illness in India do not receive timely or appropriate treatment, despite the availability of effective therapies and growing awareness.
The concern about the mental health treatment gap was flagged by the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), citing data from the National Mental Health Survey, at expert discussions held ahead of the 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society, ANCIPS 2026, to be held from January 28, 2026, to January 31, 2026, at Yashobhoomi in Delhi, reported The Hindu. Mental health specialists warned that stigma, lack of awareness and a severe shortage of professionals continue to keep most patients outside the formal healthcare system, often for months, sometimes for years.
How large is India’s mental health treatment gap compared to the world?
According to The Hindu report, data from the National Mental Health Survey show that 80–85 per cent of Indians with common mental disorders do not seek or receive treatment.
Globally, the problem is not unique to India. More than 70 per cent of people with mental illness worldwide do not receive care from trained professionals. In many low-income countries, fewer than one in ten people who need mental healthcare actually get it. India’s massive population and limited mental health infrastructure make the crisis particularly acute.
Also Read
Are mental illnesses treatable if identified early?
According to the IPS, most mental health disorders are highly treatable when identified early and managed properly. It stresses that untreated mental illness is not just a medical issue but a social, economic and developmental problem, affecting families, workplaces and the country’s productivity as a whole.
Why do people delay or avoid psychiatric care in India?
Experts say delays in seeking psychiatric care often stretch from months to several years, driven by multiple interconnected barriers.
Social stigma remains one of the biggest obstacles, with many people fearing judgement, labelling or exclusion by family, colleagues and society. Lack of awareness also plays a major role, as early symptoms are frequently dismissed as stress, weakness or “just a phase” rather than medical conditions needing care.
Adding to this is a severe shortage of mental health professionals, making access difficult even for those willing to seek help.
What happens when mental illness goes untreated for too long?
Delayed or absent treatment can dramatically worsen outcomes. According to Dr Astik Joshi, Child & Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist at Veda Clinic, New Delhi, untreated psychiatric conditions often become more severe and chronic over time.
This leads to greater disability, emotional distress for families, loss of productivity, and a significantly higher risk of self-harm and suicide. Experts emphasise that mental health needs the same urgency and seriousness as physical illnesses.
What solutions do experts suggest to close the treatment gap?
Mental health experts say closing the treatment gap will require systemic change. They call for an urgent need to integrate mental health services into primary healthcare, increase budgetary allocation, expand the mental health workforce and run sustained nationwide awareness campaigns.
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.