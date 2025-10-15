Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 08:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wales rejects UK govt's 6% foreign student fee levy plan: What it means

Wales rejects UK govt's 6% foreign student fee levy plan: What it means

Wales rejects UK's 6% levy on international student fees, keeping tuition costs unchanged and reaffirming its open stance towards overseas students

London, UK

Busy Bishopsgate street view with many people walking at lunchtime in London, UK. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a relief for foreign students, Wales has decided not to impose a levy on international student tuition fees, setting itself apart from the UK government’s plan to introduce a similar charge in England. The announcement ends weeks of speculation over whether the devolved administration would mirror Westminster’s proposal to tax overseas education income.
 
‘We really welcome international students,’ says minister
 
Education Secretary Lynne Neagle confirmed the decision while addressing the Senedd on October 8.
 
“We’re not seeking to moderate overseas student demand in this way and indeed we really welcome international students,” said Neagle. “We want our international students to continue to feel welcomed for the positive social, cultural and economic contributions they make in Wales, and we’re very keen to ensure that that continues — so there will not be a levy in Wales.”
 
 
England introduces 6% levy on overseas student fees

The UK Labour government has announced a 6% levy on tuition fees paid by international students to English universities. The measure, introduced to help fund maintenance grants for domestic students, has been criticised by universities that warn it could deepen financial strain across the sector and cost about £620 million each year.
 
The policy applies only in England unless devolved governments choose to adopt it. Wales’s refusal to follow suit reflects its decision to chart an independent course and to present itself as a welcoming destination for global talent.
 
Universities welcome decision
 
Elwen Evans, chair of Universities Wales and vice-chancellor of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, said the move sends a “clear message” that international students remain valued.
 
“International students make a strong economic contribution to Wales as well as enriching our courses, campuses and communities,” said Evans. “The introduction of a levy – effectively an additional tax – would have had a detrimental impact on Welsh universities. It would have increased financial pressure on the sector, affected universities’ ability to support local communities and potentially reduced the number of places available for Welsh and UK students.”
 
Sector concerns across the UK
 
The levy is the only measure from the immigration white paper that requires legislation, as most of the proposed reforms can be enacted through changes to immigration rules. Sector leaders have warned the charge could deter overseas applicants, with projections suggesting the UK could lose up to 77,000 international students within five years.
 
According to data from Public First, every full-time working adult in the UK is £466 better off each year on average due to income generated by international students.
 
Meanwhile, Welsh universities and research institutions generate around £1.26 billion annually from international students and researchers who choose to come to Wales — a stream of activity the devolved government now seeks to preserve.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

