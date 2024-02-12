1.5 times more govt jobs provided in last 10 years than UPA govt: PM Modi

Distributing more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the present government in its last 10 years has created 1.5 times more government jobs for the youth than the United Progressive Alliance government in its decade-long tenure.

“Today, every youth believes that they can cement their job position with hard work and skills. After 2014, we have strived to make the youth a partner in the development of the nation. The number of government jobs that the previous government had given in its decade-long tenure, the present Bharatiya Janata Party government has given approximately 1.5 times more government jobs in its 10-year tenure,” he said while addressing the first Rozgar Mela of 2024.



Talking about the opening of new sectors and creation of opportunities for employment and self-employment for the youth due to the efforts of the government, the prime minister mentioned the interim budget announcement about 10 million rooftop solar plants which will reduce the power bill of the families and they will be able to earn money by supplying power to the grid. This scheme will create lakhs of new jobs also, he said.

Mentioning that India is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world with about 1.25 lakh startups, the prime minister expressed happiness that many of these startups are from tier-II or tier-III cities.

“As these startups are creating new job opportunities, the latest budget announced the continuation of the tax rebate for the startups. Also, a Rs 1 trillion fund has been announced in the budget for promoting research and innovation,” he added.

Earlier, speaking at the launch of the Rojgar Mela, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office, informed the gathering that the number of appointments made to government vacancies in 10 years of National Democratic Alliance has been manifold higher than the previous ten years of the United Progressive Alliance government, including the appointments to the backlog vacancies of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes as well.

“As compared to the 256,405 appointments made under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) during the United Progressive Alliance rule, 511,775 appointments have been made under the present government. Similarly, 492,605 appointments were made under the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in the last 10 years, as compared to the 411,624 appointments made under the ten-year period of the previous government,” he said.

He further said that the share of women in new appointments in Rojgar Melas has gone up to 18-20 per cent, as compared to the 7-8 per cent share in the appointments made by the previous government.

“In terms of appointments made to the backlog vacancies which are fixed for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes, there has been an estimated 150 per cent increase in the last 10 years. As compared to the 108,034 such appointments made by the United Progressive Alliance, 293,475 appointments have been made under the National Democratic Alliance,” he added.