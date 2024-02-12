Uttar Pradesh govt to launch over 14,000 projects worth Rs 10 trillion

The Yogi Adityanath government will launch more than 14,000 projects worth over Rs 10 trillion at the groundbreaking ceremony (GBC) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend in Lucknow on February 19.

Domestic and international companies will develop most of these projects across industrial, services, and infrastructure domains.

These are part of more than 27,000 projects worth Rs 40 trillion garnered at the mega UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) in February 2023.

UP Industrial Development and Export Promotion Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said these projects were estimated to create 3.4 million fresh jobs. “UP has emerged as a favoured investment destination owing to its pro-industry and business-friendly policies. The state is facilitating employment opportunities for the youth, both in public and private sectors,” he said.

Nandi said the state would ensure timely completion of the projects to boost the industrial growth and bolster the government’s goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy in near future.

Invitations have been sent to top industrialists and business leaders, such as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, ITC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sanjiv Puri, and Lulu Group CMD Yusuff Ali.

Global investors have also been invited to participate in the mega event. They are Samsung India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) J B Park, Zurich Airport International Asia CEO Daniel Bircher, AB Mauri India Director Douglas Stuart Elliott, and Air Liquide India General Manager Benoit Renard.

Meanwhile, UP State Industrial Development Authority is leading the GBC pack with 3,160 projects of Rs 1.42 trillion followed by the renewable energy space with 177 projects worth Rs 1.24 trillion.

In the pecking order, Noida region projects in the GBC has Rs 72,000 crore, followed by information technology & electronics department Rs 62,000 crore, horticulture and energy department Rs 60,000 crore each, housing Rs 56,000 crore, etc.