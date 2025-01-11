Business Standard

10-month-old detected with HMPV, first case this season in Assam: Officials

10-month-old detected with HMPV, first case this season in Assam: Officials

The child is undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh and is "stable" now, they said

Press Trust of India Dibrugarh (Assam)
Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

A 10-month-old child has been detected with the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection, the first such case this season in Assam, officials said on Saturday.

The child is undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh and is "stable" now, they said.

AMCH Superintendent Dr Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan said the child was admitted to the state-run hospital with cold-related symptoms four days ago.

The HMPV infection was confirmed yesterday after we got test results from Lahowal-based ICMR-RMRC, the hospital superintendent said.

Bhuyan said that samples are sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research for tests in influenza and flu-related cases as a routine practice.

 

"It was a routine test during which the HMPV infection was detected. The child is stable now. It is a common virus and there is nothing to worry about," he said.

ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre, NE, Lahowal (Dibrugarh) Senior Scientist Dr Biswajit Borkakoty said, "Since 2014, we have detected 110 HMPV cases in Dibrugarh district. This is the first case this season. Every year it is detected, and nothing is new. We have got the sample from AMCH and this has been found positive for HMPV."  Human metapneumovirus is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months.

The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most such patients recover on their own.

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

