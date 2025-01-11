Business Standard

We have sanctioned investments of Rs 2.5 trn, says Odisha CM Majhi at PBD

We are organising a Make In Odisha conclave, they are in touch with us that they will invest in Odisha, CM Majhi said

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, held from January 8-10, concluded on Friday in Odisha, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reflecting on the event's success.

"For the first time, Odisha received the opportunity to host Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. We have benefitted from this because our program was good. It started with the young diaspora, the PM came here, President also came here. Diaspora from foreign countries came here. We also visited Puri and Konark as part of the program...Besides the program, the guests had come for investment, tourism development...In our plenary session discussions were held on business, tourism...We are organising a Make In Odisha conclave...They are in touch with us that they will invest in Odisha...We have sanctioned investments of Rs 2.5 trillions. Rs 5 trillions investment will come later," said CM Majhi.

 

On Friday, awardees were honoured for their contributions. Sudha Rani Gupta shared her gratitude, saying, "I am deeply honoured and I'm overjoyed to receive this 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Award. I'm grateful to the government of India for recognising my contribution..."

Similarly, Sarita Boodhoo expressed her gratitude, saying, "I am deeply honoured and I'm overjoyed to receive this 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Award from the President of India, and I'm grateful to the government of India for recognising my contribution to building bridges between India and Mauritius..."

Shullette Cox, President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), also reflected on the significance of the event, stating, "I think it has been an honour to be a part of this discussion. We don't have a lot of discussions across the world, about the contribution that India has had. So, to bring the diaspora here and have discussions, have Indian persons hear of the experiences of the diaspora overseas, I think allows for an opening of those discussions, making sure that they are pulling in all the prospects, experiences and opinions which are going to be important for India to meet its 2047 goals..."

The event marked a significant milestone for Odisha, both in terms of investment opportunities and global recognition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Odisha government Odisha economy Odisha investments

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

