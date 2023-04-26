close

Leave questions raised in same sex marriage pleas to Parliament: Centre

"The real question is who would take a call on what constitutes marriage and between whom," Mehta said on the fifth day of hearing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
The Centre on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same sex marriages to Parliament.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the apex court is dealing with a "very complex subject", which has a "profound social impact".

"The real question is who would take a call on what constitutes marriage and between whom," Mehta said on the fifth day of hearing.

He told the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, that there would be ramifications on several other statutes which would need a debate in the society and also in various state legislatures.

Hearing in the matter is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Same-sex marriages Centre Supreme Court

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

