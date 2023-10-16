close
11K old vehicles of Central Armed Police Forces identified; to be scrapped

The MHA has taken steps to ensure that vehicles that are older than 15 years are scrapped as per the 'Vehicle Scrapping Policy' of the Government of India, officials said on Monday

Representative Image | Photo: PTI

Representative Image | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
As many as 11,000 vehicles belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces such as the BSF, CRPF and CISF will be scrapped as part of a Central government policy to dispose of all automobiles older than 15 years, officials said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has also requested all state governments and Union Territory administrations to take necessary steps for scrapping worn-out operational vehicles of state police organisations and to replace them with better technology and fuel-efficient vehicles.
The MHA has taken steps to ensure that vehicles that are older than 15 years are scrapped as per the 'Vehicle Scrapping Policy' of the Government of India, officials said on Monday.
In this connection, around 11,000 vehicles of the CAPFs have been identified that are older than 15 years and these vehicles shall be scrapped in a phased manner, they said.
The CAPFs are the BSF, CRPFs, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and the Assam Rifles.
According to an estimate of the MHA, the CAPFs together have more than 1 lakh vehicles which are deployed in different parts of the country in multiple tasks.

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

