12.9 million women to get Rs 250 each for Rakhi festival from MP govt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday transferred an additional Rs 250 for the Rakhi festival along with the monthly Rs 1,250 assistance in bank accounts of 1.29 crore women beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana, totalling Rs 1,897 crore.

Addressing a function at Vijaypur in Sheopur district, Yadav said women deserve respect and hailed Rakshabandan (to be celebrated on August 19) as a sacred festival.

The previous MP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, now Union Agriculture Minister, had launched the Ladli Behna scheme months before the 2023 assembly polls.

Addressing a function in Tikamgarh district, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh will leave behind Punjab and Haryana in terms of development, especially in agriculture. He appealed to farmers not to sell their agricultural land in distress as their future is bright.