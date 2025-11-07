Friday, November 07, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 150 years of 'Vande Mataram': PM Modi releases commemorative stamp, coin

The programme will mark the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated year-long commemoration of Vande Mataram' to mark 150 years of the national song.

He also released a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here.

The programme will mark the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026 -- celebrating 150 years of the timeless composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

 

The song first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chatterji's novel, "Anandamath".

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

