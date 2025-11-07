Friday, November 07, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi airport's air traffic control faces glitch, over 100 flights delayed

Delhi airport's air traffic control faces glitch, over 100 flights delayed

There were some issues with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that provides the information for the Auto Track System (AMS), which gives the flight plans

Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to technical problems with the air traffic control system and authorities are working to fix the issues, sources said.

The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's busiest airport, handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily.

The sources said air traffic controllers are unable to get flight plans automatically due to the technical issues since Thursday evening.

There are some issues with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that provides the information for the Auto Track System (AMS), which gives the flight plans, one of the sources said.

 

With the system issues continuing, air traffic controllers are preparing the flight plans manually with available data, which is a time-consuming process and as a result, many flights are getting delayed, the sources said.

They also said the issues are also causing air traffic congestion at the airport and authorities are working to fix the problems.

More than 100 flights have been delayed at the airport on Friday morning, the sources said.

Information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that there is around 50 minutes delay for flight departures at the Delhi airport.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

