close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Internet restored in Maharashtra's Akola, curfew in select areas to remain

A heavy security force is deployed in the city, including personnel of the Riot Control Police (RCP) and the State Reserve Police Force

Press Trust of India Akola
Internet shutdowns, data, tech, privacy

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Internet services in Maharashtra's Akola city, where one person was killed and eight others were injured in a communal clash last Saturday, were restored and shops opened on Tuesday but the curfew will remain in force in select areas for now, a senior officer said.

Police have so far arrested 115 people in connection with the violence that erupted on May 13 night in the sensitive Old City area over a social media post and registered six cases at the Old City and Ramdas Peth police stations.

On Tuesday, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Sanjay Saxena, inspected the riot-affected areas in the old city and Dabki Road. He also interacted with citizens.

"Shops which were shut due to violence reopened today. Internet services are restored. However, a curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 8 am in areas under the limits of Old City and Dabki Road police stations," Akola (city) superintendent of police Sandip Ghuge told reporters.

A heavy security force is deployed in the city, including personnel of the Riot Control Police (RCP) and the State Reserve Police Force.

Saxena held a review meeting with the Special Inspector General of Police, Amravati Division, SRPF officers and the SP.

Also Read

Day after riots in Maha's Akola, Internet cut off, uneasy calm prevails

Maha govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for Akola temple incident's kin

Riot in Akola which killed 1 was possibly pre-planned: Maha minister

7 killed, 37 injured after tree falls on shed in Akola temple; probe on

Violence-hit Manipur coming back to normalcy, curfew relaxed in 4 districts

Don't use artificial sweeteners for weight loss: WHO's latest advisory

Circular economy necessary to promote livelihood security: Agri scientist

Wrestlers mull taking protest to Ram Lila ground to make national movement

Daman-Diu, Dadra-Nagar Haveli to bridge gap in liquid waste management: NGT

India hosts SG9 meeting to advance standards for Television technology

He appealed for peace and said the situation is brought under control by the police.

Akola Police have gathered evidence against the accused persons who are in custody in connection with the riots, Ghuge said when queried about the status of the investigation.

"Police are trying to reach to the root of the violence, including aspects like who were the instigators and their motive," he added.

Speaking about the Akola violence, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said there are some organisations and people who want the state to be unstable, but the government will teach them a lesson.

Fadnavis' cabinet colleague and BJP leader Girish Mahajan had claimed the violence in Akola was possibly pre-planned.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra violence internet service

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Oberoi Realty Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 106% to Rs 480 cr

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

Bank of Baroda makes Rs 500 crore provision for Go First exposure

Bank of Baroda
3 min read

Daman-Diu, Dadra-Nagar Haveli to bridge gap in liquid waste management: NGT

National Green Tribunal
3 min read

India hosts SG9 meeting to advance standards for Television technology

Broadband, internet, data, telecom, spectrum
2 min read

HAML invites global tenders for EPC contractor for Hyderabad Airport Metro

metro systems
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon