1st phase of Odisha metro rail project to cover 26 km, feature 20 stations

The first phase will connect Bhubaneswar Airport and Trishulia in Cuttack

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
The first phase of Odisha's proposed metro rail project will cover a distance of around 26 km and have 20 stations, according to the DPR submitted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned the project on April 1, 2023.
The first phase will connect Bhubaneswar Airport and Trishulia in Cuttack.
The DMRC submitted the detailed project report (DPR) to Chief Secretary P K Jena on Wednesday, officials said.
The DPR was completed after conducting traffic survey, geo-technical investigation, topographic survey, environmental and social impact assessments, they said.
The project will be later extended to Khurda, Puri and other areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Metro Rail DMRC

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

