1st phase of Odisha metro rail project to cover 26 km, feature 20 stations

The first phase of Odisha's proposed metro rail project will cover a distance of around 26 km and have 20 stations, according to the DPR submitted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned the project on April 1, 2023.

The first phase will connect Bhubaneswar Airport and Trishulia in Cuttack.

The DMRC submitted the detailed project report (DPR) to Chief Secretary P K Jena on Wednesday, officials said.

The DPR was completed after conducting traffic survey, geo-technical investigation, topographic survey, environmental and social impact assessments, they said.

The project will be later extended to Khurda, Puri and other areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city, the officials said.

Also Read Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims Tamil Nadu to come up with India's first drone common testing centre Films reflect soft power of India: Kant at G20 Film Festival inauguration Nagpur police bans transgenders from visiting public places to seek alms Nuh violence: FIR registered against speeches at Palwal 'mahapanchayat' Earthquake of magnitude 1.5 hits Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector-128: NCS