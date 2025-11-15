Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tributes to Birsa Munda on 150th birth anniversary

PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tributes to Birsa Munda on 150th birth anniversary

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda challenged British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at the young age of 25

PM Modi, president Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Left), President Droupadi Murmu (Right)

Agencies New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to tribal rights leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, which is celebrated as 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Dignity Day) across the country.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda challenged British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at the young age of 25.

"I offer tributes to great freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on this 150th birth anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.

On the occasion of 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas', the entire nation reverently remembers the unparalleled contribution of the great freedom fighter of the country to protecting the honour of the motherland, the prime minister said.

 

"His struggle and sacrifice against the injustice of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation," Modi said.

Munda led the Munda Rebellion against British rule. His struggle for tribal rights and self-rule made him a symbol of resistance and empowerment for indigenous communities.  President Droupadi Murmu also paid homage to the revered freedom fighter Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda at the Prerna Sthal in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on the occasion of "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas", marking his 150th birth anniversary.

President Murmu offered a floral tribute, placing flower petals at the idol of Birsa Munda at Prerna Sthal, commemorating the tribal leader's struggle and legacy.

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj, among others. The political leaders collectively paid their respects by offering floral tributes to the freedom fighter.

Meanwhile, the Central Government will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda with a national-level celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Gujarat's Narmada district, to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event will be held at Dediapada, where the Prime Minister, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will unveil development projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore of the Central and State Governments.

To accelerate Gujarat's development, the Central Government will present development projects worth Rs 7667 crore, and the State Government will present development projects worth Rs 2,112 crore to the state. In the evening, a special play on the life of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda will be staged at Ekta Nagar.

Additionally, a Centre of Competence at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh and an Administrative/Training Building for the Tribal Research Institute at Imphal, Manipur.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government organised Jan Jatiya Gaurav Rath Yatra across 14 tribal districts of Gujarat. The Yatra follows two routes: Umargam to Ekta Nagar and Ambaji to Ekta Nagar, and concluded on November 13, 2025, at Ekta Nagar.

As part of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh 2025 celebrations, organisers held a national-level one-day Colloquy on the life of Birsa Munda at Ekta Nagar on November 1, 2025. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a pavilion showcasing the life and legacy of Birsa Munda, along with 10 stalls promoting and selling traditional tribal handicrafts and culinary delicacies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

