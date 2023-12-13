Sensex (-0.14%)
2 detained for protesting outside Parliament carrying cans emitting smoke

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
A man and a woman were detained on Wednesday for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish smoke, police said here.
Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.
Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.
Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament winter session Parliament Lok Sabha Security alert

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

