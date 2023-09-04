Confirmation

2 held for entering Delhi L-G's office after posing as IAS officer: Police

The accused were identified as Abhimanyu Sethi (41), a resident of Odisha, and Abhishek Chaudhary (27), a resident of Delhi, they said

arrest

On verification by the secretariat staff, the claims were found to be untrue and a case was lodged at the Civil Lines police station in this regard, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 7:06 AM IST
Two men were arrested for allegedly entering the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena after one of them posed as an IAS officer, police said on Sunday.
The accused were identified as Abhimanyu Sethi (41), a resident of Odisha, and Abhishek Chaudhary (27), a resident of Delhi, they said.
Around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, the duo visited the L-G's office. One of them introduced himself as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to the staff at the L-G's office and said he had a prior appointment with Saxena, according to a senior police officer.
On verification by the secretariat staff, the claims were found to be untrue and a case was lodged at the Civil Lines police station in this regard, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.
The interrogation of the suspects did not reveal any terror angle. However, investigation was taken up and the two men were arrested subsequently, Kalsi said.
The accused met each other through a common friend, police said, adding that their intention was to get photographed with the LG and then, misuse those photos to earn easy money.

Sethi had posed as an IAS officer at the LG's office, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 7:06 AM IST

