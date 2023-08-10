Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.30%)
65796.42 -199.39
Nifty (-0.21%)
19590.45 -42.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5414.20 + 17.70
Nifty Midcap (0.17%)
38102.00 + 65.00
Nifty Bank (-0.29%)
44752.55 -128.15
Heatmap

Torch rally in Imphal Valley demands special session of Manipur assembly

The rallies were held around 9.30 pm on Wednesday at Keisampat, Keisamthong and Kwakeithel in Imphal West district, and Wangkhei and Kongba in Imphal East district

Manipur police

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hundreds of women took out torch rallies across the Imphal valley, demanding that a special session of the Manipur assembly be convened before the monsoon session of Parliament ends.
The rallies were held around 9.30 pm on Wednesday at Keisampat, Keisamthong and Kwakeithel in Imphal West district, and Wangkhei and Kongba in Imphal East district.
"In the assembly session, the government should pass a resolution to protect the state's territorial integrity and send it to Parliament while it is still in session," Ingudam Babita, one of the participants of the rally, told reporters at Wangkhei.
The women also raised slogans against the demand for separate administration by Kuki groups, and for the implementation of NRC to identify "illegal" immigrants in the state and deport them.
The Manipur cabinet last week recommended Governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene a session of the assembly from August 21.
The previous assembly session was held in March, and violence broke out in the state in May.

Also Read

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

Manipur violence: Mob sets ablaze two vehicles in Imphal, firing reported

Kuki MLAs, civil society groups decide against dialogue with Manipur govt

Instead of targeting 'INDIA' bloc, focus on Manipur, Haryana: Sibal to Shah

'War-like stores' recovered by army troops in J-K's Kokernag, 3 held

Section 144 imposed around Red Fort, Rajghat ahead of 77th Independence Day

Top headlines: MPC meet expectations, Data bill compliance timelines, more

India extends support worth $246,852 to boost flood resilience in Suriname

Last Saturday, a 24-hour general strike called by Meitei apex group -- Coordinating Committee of 27 Assembly constituencies in Manipur -- demanding a special session of the assembly had paralysed life in the Imphal valley.
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Imphal-based civil society organisations, had also announced on August 6 a "boycott of the state government" for its failure to convene an emergency session of the assembly and inept handling of the ongoing unrest in the state, which has so far claimed over 160 lives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imphal Manipur Northeast India Parliament

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayTop HeadlinesGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPC meet LIVEUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon