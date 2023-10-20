close
Security forces seize huge cache of arms in Manipur's East Imphal district

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8 (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 9:24 AM IST
Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Imphal East district, a police statement said.
The arms and ammunition were seized from Shantipur, Khamenlok and Wakan areas under Sagolmang police station jurisdiction in Imphal East district on Thursday, it said.
The number of seized weapons included 36 arms including three numbers of Ak 47/56, four carbine machine guns, seven SLRs and 1,615 number of ammunition and explosives including 82 numbers of hand grenades, police said.
Security forces also recovered 132 war-like stores including bulletproof jackets, walkie talkie sets. The recovered weapons include three AK-47/56 rifles and carbine machine guns, the statement said.
The seized items have been handed over to Sagolmang police station for further legal procedures, it said.
Police also said "During the last 24 hours, the situation in the state was under control".
Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the 132nd Raising Day of Manipur Police on Thursday said uniformed personnel of the state must work to prevent crimes and protect properties irrespective of ethnic belongingness.
Singh also said that no FIR would be lodged against those who surrender arms voluntarily.

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon